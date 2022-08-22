'That's our legacy:' New deputy superintendent with Lynchburg City Schools hoping to build roadmap for the future

As Reid Wodicka strolled through the hallways of E.C. Glass High School on a recent Thursday afternoon, it was a chance for him to look back in the past and forward into the future at the same time.

"It's almost surreal," he said, as he walked the hallways of his old high school, about his opportunity to step into an administrative role at Lynchburg City Schools.

Announced in June as the new deputy superintendent for operations and strategic planning, Wodicka now has his first role in public education, but he also holds a background that is rich with experience in public administration roles.

He's served as the town manager of both Elkton and Woodstock; the deputy county administrator of Bedford County; the deputy city manager of Lynchburg from 2018 to 2022; and even had a nearly one-year stint as interim city manager of Lynchburg from September 2020 to August 2021.

He holds a bachelor's from James Madison University in public policy and administration, a master's from JMU in public administration; and a doctorate in public policy from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

"I've taught university classes, but I don't know much about teaching pre-K," Wodicka said. "What I can do is create places that kids and families can thrive because that's what's good for the community."

Now in his new position, Wodicka understands the biggest challenge going forward.

Following a facilities assessment report that showed LCS has too many buildings, several of which received a "D grade" from architecture firm Dominion Seven, the school system was forced to create a new game plan for the next generation of facilities.

"I'm hoping to help chart a path towards where we're going with the future of facilities in this division," Wodicka said.

While it's not his sole responsibility with LCS, Wodicka knows its one of the more important ones, acknowledging the role that schools have in communities like Lynchburg.

"It's remarkable to me how much this city focused at one time on building public spaces that are inspiring, whether it be for students or for anybody," Wodicka said while sitting in the E.C. Glass library, a place he said "feels important."

"We have to recognize that that's our legacy. That's the legacy we have to live up to. The legacy of people that are leaders today not only has to be focused on the physical architecture but also the architecture that builds a community."

Because of his time working in City Hall, Wodicka has an idea of how to start creating that legacy.

Across his four years working for the City of Lynchburg, Wodicka was a team leader for the city's capital improvement plan, a five-year document that guides investment in infrastructure and major projects. He also played a huge part in the Dearington neighborhood recreation plan, and the city's new Lakeside Drive bridge and roundabout.

But perhaps the project he is most proud of is the creation of Lynchburg's regional vaccination clinic at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that vaccinated about 30,000 people.

Wodicka was dropped into the role of interim city manager during September 2020, right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was in that role until the following August.

Through a partnership with the Central Virginia Health District, Wodicka, along with Lynchburg Fire Chief Gregory Wormser and Director of Emergency Services Melissa Foster, came together with Liberty University to open up the regional vaccination center at the LU-owned Candlers Station.

"We were really proud," he said. "I think like in a lot of things, Lynchburg was leading the way and to be a part of that incredible group of team around me ... it's amazing."

When Lynchburg City Council recognized Wodicka for his public service to the city during its July 26 meeting, Vice Mayor Beau Wright said, "I think it's fair to say that because of Dr. Wodicka's intervention, a lot of lives were not just touched, but saved."

One quality of Wodicka's that has been acknowledged by his colleagues is his organizational skills, something that will be crucial as he builds the road map for future LCS facilities.

"If I was running a project management institute," school board member Atul Gupta said during the most recent LCS board meeting, "I would have given Dr. Wodicka a PMD [Project Management for Development] certification."

Gupta was commending Wodicka for his work on the new facilities master plan for LCS, the first step in laying out that road map for the future of school buildings in the city.

Along with his organizational skills, Wodicka is hoping to use his experience with both bodies to continue to build bridges between Church and Court streets, in order to create an environment of collaboration between City Hall and city schools.

Even with exciting times ahead, Wodicka hears and recognizes the criticism of LCS, which is facing declining enrollment, aging buildings, and most recently been affected by the nationwide teacher shortage.

To critics of the school system, without speaking for the entire administration, Wodicka said: "We all need to reflect on the criticality of public schools. There is no substitute for an exceptional public school system.

"My hope is to be a part of continuing to grow that tradition in Lynchburg. People are going to say things, they're going to have their perspectives, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with critique ... but I would say it's very important for residents of our community to work together to ensure we have a phenomenal public school system."

Going into his first year with Lynchburg City Schools, Wodicka defined success in year one as "building as many relationships to learn from as many people as I possibly can ... to understand what's going on here.

"I want to help chart a path towards where we're going with the future of facilities in this division."

A proud Hilltopper, building a legacy in the place he loves is what Wodicka is looking forward to.

"I think Lynchburg is a unique place," he said. "We're tremendously diverse ... and unlike many other communities. We recognize the legacy we are protecting now, we need to continue to grow that.

"The future of Lynchburg needs to be even greater than Lynchburg's past."