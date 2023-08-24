For the first time as president of Liberty University, Dondi Costin addressed the student body at the college’s semiweekly convocation.

The university announced Costin as its sixth president, along with Jonathan Falwell as chancellor, last spring. Costin took over from previous interim president Jerry Prevo.

The university’s new president told the student body Wednesday morning his assignment for the day was to “tell you a portion of my testimony.”

Costin said he learned everything he needed to know about life in Sunday school. He learned Jesus Christ’s mother was a virgin, Jesus lived a virtuous life, he got a “vicarious death on my behalf” and he’s coming back with a “visible return.”

“At 7 years old … I went to my parents and said, ‘Mom and Dad, I know I’m only seven, but I think I know everything I need to know about being a Christian,’” he said.

Costin went on to tell students “everything you will really ever need to know,” can be learned at Liberty.

“God has brought you here for a reason. God has made you for a mission, he’s preparing you for that purpose,” adding, “in his place, he’s surrounding you with faculty and staff and others who love you with an everlasting love that comes not from themselves, but comes from God himself.”

Costin said the lesson he wants students to take away from convocation is, there is a God, and “you’re not him.”

He said it’s one of the lessons he learned as a teenager when God called him to ministry, something Costin did not want to do as one of his fears was public speaking.

Costin referred to the story of Moses in the Bible, along with Exodus 3 and 4, explaining within those chapters, he saw a picture of himself: a guy who was questioning his ability, questioning God’s sufficiency and ministry.

“The job description of God is that God could tell us what he wants us to do, and when God tells us what he wants us to do, our job is to do exactly what God wants us to do,” he said.

Samuel Parker, a sophomore majoring in history, said one of the things that stood out to him was Costin’s discussion on Exodus 4, where he talked about Moses and “all the things he was held back by.”

Overall, Parker said the speech from Costin was inspiring, because Costin spoke about a similar fear he had growing up, public speaking.

“He wasn’t sure that he could do it, really; and that kind of warms my heart because it makes me feel like I can do that, too,” Parker said.

Costin also talked about his journey, saying he had “no idea what even college really was all about.”

LU’s president said his parents didn’t attend college and he didn’t know how he would go; but he said God made a way for him to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy.

After the academy, Costin went to Fort Walton Beach in Florida, where he became an industrial engineer evaluating air ground weapon systems, laser-guided bombs and maverick missiles.

He said after a year and a half of working as an industrial engineer, he “finally said yes” to joining the ministry.

Costin said after several years, he accepted God’s call and learned about Liberty University.

“Before the internet, before cell phones, God knew that Liberty University was exactly what I needed, and he put Liberty University right in my lap just as he has done to you,” he said.

Costin added, “I stand before you today as a Liberty University trained champion for Christ. Everything I needed to know about my life I learned at Liberty University.”

Jonah Davis, a freshman majoring in mechanical engineering, said he thought the message from Costin was “phenomenal.”

Davis said his initial thoughts of the new president is he is “the right man for the job.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing him and hearing from him in the future,” he said.

Costin ended by instilling into students, there is a God, and “you’re not him.”

“God wants you to be the answer to somebody’s prayers and all you have to say to God is yes. You can make a difference, or you make excuses, but you cannot do both at the same time” Costin said.

