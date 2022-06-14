"They're not by themselves:" Local area high school students attend one week institute

The University of Lynchburg hosted the Scholar Identity Institute last week for rising sophomores, juniors and seniors at both E.C. Glass and Heritage high schools.

Gilman Whiting, founder and director of the Scholar Identity Institute and Vanderbilt University Professor, said he hasn’t sat anyone down in a classroom like this since the summer of 2019.

“For me, it’s been a great return to it and I’m glad that I had the opportunity,” Whiting said.

Twenty seven students met for a week inside the West Room of Drysdale Student Center. Their schedule throughout the day included breakfast in the morning, physical exercise, team building activities, friendly competitions, lunch and afternoon speakers.

Also, there were nine constructs that Whiting covered with the students — self-efficacy, future orientation, willingness to make sacrifices, internal locus of control, self awareness, achievement greater than affiliation, academic self confidence, culture consciousness and gender-related issues.

Ronald Black, rising junior at E.C. Glass High School, said the week had allowed him to reconnect with old friends and meet new ones.

“It was a pretty great experience for me,” Black said.

Oliver Perez, rising senior at E.C. Glass High School, thought the week was just going to be about education, sitting down and listening but it turned out to be the opposite.

“That type of environment inspired me to really think and learn a lot about those things that we did everyday,” Perez said.

Nathan Dillard, rising junior at E.C. Glass High School, said his favorite part about the week was the exercises and meeting new people.

“Met a lot of good people here, especially the teachers and staff. It’s really been all out amazing here so far,” Dillard said. “If school was something more like this, a lot more people would pay attention and take it serious.”

Dr. Owen Cardwell, co-director of the center for education and leadership, said from the first day, Whiting communicated to the students that he had expectations of them.

“I think if there is any difference that’s been made, is that perhaps for the first time they are being told ‘I expect you to do well,’” Cardwell said.

The Scholar Identity Institute derived from the Scholar Identity Model. The model descended from Whiting’s dissertation work in 2004, something he completed at Purdue University. The institute started two years later.

Whiting saw a need in working with a group of young men at that time in Nashville, Tennessee, who were in a summer program. He said the students weren’t doing much and the program wasn’t focused towards any direction. Whiting was able to interview some of the students and found they could not remember much and they seemed disassociated from school.

Fast forward, he was asked at the last minute to put something together for the 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee, a non-profit organization providing resources to further the academic and social development of black male students in Nashville and surrounding Middle Tennessee.

“I basically was tired of the system, the school structure itself not fixing it,” Whiting said.

Within three months, he constructed a two-week, 6-to-7 hours per day program. Each year he built on the program and by the time the students reached graduation, they were graduating higher than 85%, according to Whiting.

Whiting said he doesn’t credit the Institute entirely to their success, but just checking on them and letting the students know that someone has high expectations for them made a difference.

Roger Jones, associate provost at the University of Lynchburg, mentioned they have a dinner planned with the parents in August. There are plans to keep up with the students throughout the school year and assign them mentors.

“I just hope that we can continue this relationship, continue to build on what we’ve established this summer,” Jones said.

The pillars that support the construct include family, school, community, mentoring and sponsoring. Moving forward, Whiting wants their parents to reinforce it, the schools to teach it and the community to accept it.

“They’re not by themselves,” Whiting said.

