Timeline for reopening T.C. Miller, R.S. Payne elementary schools unclear

Lynchburg City Schools officials are working to get T.C. Miller and R.S. Payne elementary schools back in operation, Deputy Superintendent Reid Wodicka said Tuesday.

On Friday, Lynchburg City Schools announced R.S. Payne and T.C. Miller students would attend schools remotely this week due to heating and plumbing problems in the two buildings.

Wodicka said in a news conference Tuesday that LCS doesn’t have an exact timeline for when students can return but the hope is both school buildings will be operational in the next week or two.

“The number one thing on our mind is making sure that we have safe and secure environments,” Wodicka said.

Wodicka said the two buildings closed because of the cold weather that happened just before Christmas. Leading up to Christmas, Lynchburg saw single-digit overnight low temperatures on two consecutive nights as a mass of arctic air swept through much of the United States.

“The power outage plus the cold weather led to some pretty significant water leaks at R.S. Payne and T.C. Miller,” Wodicka said.

Additionally, there have been continued challenges with the heating systems at both schools.

Wodicka said there’s some significant damage at the T.C. Miller library, which he called a "gutting situation," requiring removal of the floor and all the damaged components.

The deputy superintendent said six classrooms at T.C. Miller were impacted and about 14 classrooms at R.S. Payne had "at least some damage."

In R.S. Payne, Wodicka said there were three classrooms — rooms 109, 209 and 309, which are on top of each other — that had more significant damage than other classrooms and they will receive a "little bit more remediation."

R.S. Payne is not as big of a challenge to fix as T.C. Miller, but there's still a concern about heating, he said.

Wodicka said LCS will make a decision soon on when students can return.

“That’s very important to our families and we'll definitely make that decision this week, for sure,” he said.

This isn't the first time T.C. Miller, at least, has suffered water damage during cold weather. In February 2015, record-low temperatures froze and burst pipes there, destroying the library, a fourth-grade classroom and the art room.