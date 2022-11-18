Town of Amherst, Sweet Briar work through water issue

The Town of Amherst has been working for just more than a week to resolve a water issue at Sweet Briar College, the town utility’s largest customer.

Town Manager Sara McGuffin said in a phone interview early Friday that on Nov. 10, the town water plant’s lead operator noticed higher than usual water usage by Sweet Briar.

After investigating, town staff saw the college still using more water than normal and town employees worked longer hours and into the weekend to get SBC to full capacity, according to McGuffin.

“We were just pumping and pumping to Sweet Briar,” McGuffin said. “From a town perspective, we never had a supply issue.”

With overtime hours and an ongoing water plant renovation a factor, McGuffin said an operator error this week, an honest mistake, led to the water plant temporarily shutting down.

The town continued to send water to SBC through its storage tanks and at one point this week could no longer do so for a period so enough water would be available for fire suppression at Amherst County High School if needed, McGuffin said.

Central Elementary School and Amherst Middle School also closed Friday because of temporary discoloration of water as the town system dealt with those issues, McGuffin said.

“There was never a water safety issue, it was a color issue,” McGuffin said of the water at the two schools.

The town started pumping water to Sweet Briar early Friday and water operations are back to normal from the town’s side, she said.

When asked what caused the higher than normal water use at SBC, McGuffin deferred to the college.

In a statement Friday, Sweet Briar College indicated its water system may have had leaks and said the town of Amherst began supplying water to Sweet Briar College again at 3:50 a.m. Friday.

"It will take time to resupply the system throughout campus, therefore the college is still prohibiting the use of water until further notice. We continue to identify potential leaks in our water system," the college said.

Sweet Briar said it adjusted the start of Thanksgiving break by two days, and some students have already left campus, while students that remain on campus are being supported by the college.

"The college, the Town of Amherst and Amherst County continue to collaborate to ensure the well-being of the entire campus and Amherst community," Sweet Briar said.

McGuffin complimented the Amherst County Service Authority for its help in the situation.