Transportation woes continue for Lynchburg City Schools

The first week of school in Lynchburg City Schools has proved challenging for its understaffed transportation department.
LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards and other administrators updated the Lynchburg City School Board at its Tuesday night work session on these issues and ways in which the division is working to correct them for the short and long terms.
When the city's nearly 7,700 students started the school year Aug. 11, all but 239 of them returned to full-time, in-person learning five days per week. This change from last year — when students in hybrid instruction attended school in person just two days per week for much of the school year and nearly 39% participated in remote-only learning — was strenuous for the division's short-staffed transportation department.
While the beginning of a new school year often brings some transportation kinks, issues this year have been difficult to resolve. Bus routes and student data were incorrect, and phone lines at the transportation office and school administration building were crowded with concerned parents and school officials.
Steve Gatzke, senior director of finance and operations for LCS, said many issues were caused by a change in routing software, lack of training and human error.
Edwards said this week's issues were exacerbated by the current bus driver shortage the division is facing — like other school divisions in the area and across the state.
"All of that just kind of cascaded and culminated into a mess," Gatzke said. "To tell you the truth, we didn't know what we didn't know until last week."
On Friday — the division's third day of school — Gatzke said the division contacted its school bus routing software company: Montana-based Education Logistics, or Edulog. Two consultants with the company arrived Monday morning, Gatzke said, to help the division straighten out its routing data.
Officials said parents and the community can expect many of the issues to be resolved in the coming days, but the division is using this experience to improve the transportation department moving forward.
Gatzke said the division is working to increase training among its staff so more individuals will be familiar with the software and be able to address issues quickly as they arise.
Edwards added communication also has been an issue over this first week of school. While the division was working to get accurate information to parents instead of quickly sharing information that might not have been confirmed, Edwards said she understood that silence probably was unnerving for them.
"When it's silent and you're a parent and you don't know, that's a terrible communication," Edwards said.
Edwards said the division is working to provide supports to parents outside of school hours by staggering staff so personnel is available to address concerns during the morning and afternoon bus routes that fall outside the typical school day hours of roughly 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
"As much as there were lessons learned in the transportation department, there were lessons learned outside of the transportation department for us that is going to make the whole — not just the transportation department but the whole LCS — better for that," Edwards said.
In other school board news, Lynchburg City Schools is working to address pandemic-related learning loss as students return to the classroom full time.
"Now that we've got our 7,699 students back five days a week, one of the things that we want to talk about is enrichment and learning loss and making sure that we are addressing any learning loss, any gaps in learning, moving forward," Edwards said at Tuesday's meeting.
Aside from state Standards of Learning data, LCS Deputy Superintendent Amy Pugh said the division is "committed this year to using timely data to predict student performance," and will use internal baseline assessments to gauge individual student growth.
"We recognize that some of them did really, really well over the past year and some of them are in need of some attention here and there, and some of them are in need of some attention in many areas," Edwards said.
Pugh said the division's first baseline assessments will be in reading and math for grades two through 12 and will be administered before Sept. 1.
This data will allow the division to immediately begin assessing skill deficiencies, and the division will continue gathering data through several other assessments throughout the school year to measure student growth, Pugh said.
Pugh promised that division administrators would share this data and update the board and the community on these efforts every 90 days.
The next school board meeting is set for 5 p.m. Sept. 7. The next school board work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 21.