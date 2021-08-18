Transportation woes continue for Lynchburg City Schools

"All of that just kind of cascaded and culminated into a mess," Gatzke said. "To tell you the truth, we didn't know what we didn't know until last week."

On Friday — the division's third day of school — Gatzke said the division contacted its school bus routing software company: Montana-based Education Logistics, or Edulog. Two consultants with the company arrived Monday morning, Gatzke said, to help the division straighten out its routing data.

Officials said parents and the community can expect many of the issues to be resolved in the coming days, but the division is using this experience to improve the transportation department moving forward.

Gatzke said the division is working to increase training among its staff so more individuals will be familiar with the software and be able to address issues quickly as they arise.

Edwards added communication also has been an issue over this first week of school. While the division was working to get accurate information to parents instead of quickly sharing information that might not have been confirmed, Edwards said she understood that silence probably was unnerving for them.

"When it's silent and you're a parent and you don't know, that's a terrible communication," Edwards said.