Two Bedford County natives vie for District 3 school board seat as write-ins

With early voting already underway and Election Day just more than a month away, two Bedford County natives are hoping for a seat on the Bedford County School Board this November as write-in candidates.
Former school administrator Robert Ashwell, 71, and Bedford County Public Schools parent Dwayne Nelms, 36, are asking their community to write in their name for the District 3 seat on the school board.
District 3 represents the Huddleston area and the southeastern region of the county.
Three seats on the seven-member board are up for election this year. District 2 representative Jason Johnson and District 4 representative Marcus Hill are running for reelection. Board members are elected to four-year terms that begin in January.
District 2 represents the Moneta area and southern region of the county, and District 4 represents the Forest area.
The District 3 seat is currently held by John Hicks, who has served on the board for nine years. Hicks, a retired school administrator, was first elected in a special election in 2012 and was elected for four-year terms in normal elections in 2013 and 2017.
Hicks' current term expires in December, and he did not file for reelection.
While they missed the June 8 filing deadline, Ashwell and Nelms have since stepped up as write-in candidates for the seat.
Ashwell is a Liberty High School graduate who hopes to bring his 48 years of experience in public education to the school board.
"The school system is in a state of flux right now," Ashwell said. "And I think that my years of experience, the lessons that I have learned from the good people that I have worked with over the years, both employees and parents, as well as community people, can assist me in helping to guide the school system in a direction that will benefit all of our students."
He began teaching in 1972 and held many roles — such as coach, bus driver, teacher and administrator — over the course of his career, which spanned across three school divisions and culminated in his retirement in 2020.
Ashwell has experience as an assistant principal at both the junior high and high school levels, and served as principal at the elementary, middle and high school level. He spent time in Bedford, Amherst and Campbell counties during his nearly half a century in education.
"I kept looking for something I could do, I guess," Ashwell laughed. "Every school situation was different, but they all built on each other and I learned from each of the experiences."
Ashwell said he was "fortunate to have great teachers and great parents" to learn from throughout his career. He retired fully nearly a year ago to spend more time with his two children and six grandchildren.
If elected to the school board, Ashwell said, he wants to advocate for each and every student, and work to ensure that students across the county have access to the same course offerings and resources.
One of the most pressing issues currently, Ashwell said, is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on student learning and social and emotional health. Ashwell said keeping schools open for in-person learning in order to help students recover from learning loss is a priority, and following health and safety mitigation measures to ensure schools remain open and students, teachers and staff stay safe is pertinent.
Ashwell added he wants to see the division work to address facilities across the county and ensure there is a plan in place to address aging infrastructure, as well as both short- and long-term maintenance projects. Ashwell said he will use his experience with school budgets to help the division plan for such improvements while being fiscally responsible and efficient.
He also hopes to work to cultivate a healthy working relationship between the school board and the Bedford County Board of Supervisors.
Ashwell currently operates a farm in Huddleston that has been in his family for more than 100 years.
Born and raised in Bedford County, Nelms is a 2003 graduate of Liberty High School and a parent to a current Staunton River Middle School student.
With the campaign slogan "I'm not a politician, I'm a parent," Nelms said he hopes to use his voice to advocate for the students and parents in the county.
Nelms currently works for the City of Roanoke as a traffic engineering technician.
Nelms said he attended what is now the Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center in Bedford County and, if elected, wants to see more career and technical education opportunities for students in the division. Nelms commended the current board for the hiring of the new superintendent, Marc Bergin, who "seems to be pretty career and technical oriented."
He also said he hopes to address the school bus driver shortage the division — like others across the area and state — is experiencing. Nelms said he would advocate for higher wages, paid time off and signing bonuses for these employees.
Nelms said he wants to see the division keep schools safe and open for in-person learning this year. He said he is "pro-parents' choice" and wants masks and vaccination to be up to the students' parents. He also wants to advocate for more mental health resources for students in the division.
If elected to the school board, Nelms said, he would work to increase unity and transparency between the board members and the citizens of Bedford.
"I think transparency is key for what we need for a better future for our children," Nelms said.
Nelms said he thinks school board members should be a "light in the community" and he hopes to see board members work to boost morale among teachers, students and parents in the division.
Another Bedford resident recently launched a write-in campaign for the District 2 seat on the school board. The seat is currently held by Johnson, the board's chairman, but BCPS parent Matthew Holbrook hopes to be elected this November.
Holbrook has not responded to requests for an interview.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.