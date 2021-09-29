Two Bedford County natives vie for District 3 school board seat as write-ins

With the campaign slogan "I'm not a politician, I'm a parent," Nelms said he hopes to use his voice to advocate for the students and parents in the county.

Nelms currently works for the City of Roanoke as a traffic engineering technician.

Nelms said he attended what is now the Susie G. Gibson Science and Technology Center in Bedford County and, if elected, wants to see more career and technical education opportunities for students in the division. Nelms commended the current board for the hiring of the new superintendent, Marc Bergin, who "seems to be pretty career and technical oriented."

He also said he hopes to address the school bus driver shortage the division — like others across the area and state — is experiencing. Nelms said he would advocate for higher wages, paid time off and signing bonuses for these employees.

Nelms said he wants to see the division keep schools safe and open for in-person learning this year. He said he is "pro-parents' choice" and wants masks and vaccination to be up to the students' parents. He also wants to advocate for more mental health resources for students in the division.

If elected to the school board, Nelms said, he would work to increase unity and transparency between the board members and the citizens of Bedford.