 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two Bedford County school board reps to host town hall Saturday

Two members of the Bedford County school board will host a town hall meeting Saturday morning at the Staunton River High School library.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., District 6 school board representative and board chair Susan Kirby and District 3 representative Dwayne Nelms will be at 1095 Golden Eagle Drive in Moneta to meet with parents, Bedford County teachers and staff, or others who wish to connect with school board representatives.

Kirby said she and Nelms will address a couple highlights with attendees regarding the budget process — specifically explaining the coming salary increases for school employees that are the result of a pay and classification study — and touch on capital improvement plans.

However, Kirby said the primary purpose of the town hall meeting is to have the opportunity for community members to interact with their school board representatives, since school board members cannot respond to concerns or comments shared during regular meeting public comment periods.

People are also reading…

“This is an open forum of communication to show people that we are here, we are listening, we want to answer your questions. We may have questions for parents, to find out if that helps us learn, too, what’s going on. But we’re going to be able to interact, instead of just listening,” Kirby said.

Kirby said town hall meetings such as this have long been a goal of hers, and throughout the rest of the year, she said she hopes to organize at least two more town hall meetings in other school districts.

Saturday morning was chosen in hopes of offering a more convenient time for individuals to participate, since the work week juggling jobs and/or children with various activities can leave little room for an extra appointment, Kirby said.

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After review, Bedford County schools will not remove challenged books from school libraries

After review, Bedford County schools will not remove challenged books from school libraries

After reviewing 11 challenged books found in certain school libraries in the Bedford County Public Schools system following a request to do so by the Bedford County school board in light of some parents raising concerns over the content of certain titles last November, BCPS administrators and book review committees made the decision not to remove any of the challenged titles from school libraries.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hungary welcomes Ukrainian refugees in stark contrast to past

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert