Two Bedford County school board reps to host town hall Saturday

Two members of the Bedford County school board will host a town hall meeting Saturday morning at the Staunton River High School library.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., District 6 school board representative and board chair Susan Kirby and District 3 representative Dwayne Nelms will be at 1095 Golden Eagle Drive in Moneta to meet with parents, Bedford County teachers and staff, or others who wish to connect with school board representatives.

Kirby said she and Nelms will address a couple highlights with attendees regarding the budget process — specifically explaining the coming salary increases for school employees that are the result of a pay and classification study — and touch on capital improvement plans.

However, Kirby said the primary purpose of the town hall meeting is to have the opportunity for community members to interact with their school board representatives, since school board members cannot respond to concerns or comments shared during regular meeting public comment periods.

“This is an open forum of communication to show people that we are here, we are listening, we want to answer your questions. We may have questions for parents, to find out if that helps us learn, too, what’s going on. But we’re going to be able to interact, instead of just listening,” Kirby said.

Kirby said town hall meetings such as this have long been a goal of hers, and throughout the rest of the year, she said she hopes to organize at least two more town hall meetings in other school districts.

Saturday morning was chosen in hopes of offering a more convenient time for individuals to participate, since the work week juggling jobs and/or children with various activities can leave little room for an extra appointment, Kirby said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.