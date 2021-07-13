Two incumbents seek reelection to Bedford County School Board

Two incumbents seek reelection to the Bedford County School Board this November.
District 2 representative Jason Johnson and District 4 representative Marcus Hill have filed for reelection and are both running unopposed.
As of the June 8 filing deadline, no candidates filed to run for the District 3 school board seat. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
First elected in 2012 to finish the final year of a former board member's term, Johnson, who currently serves as the chair of the school board, seeks election to his third full term.
“I love the work that we do in Bedford County,” Johnson said. “As I get to travel the state and talk to school board reps and superintendents and school employees in other counties and cities across the state, I see that what we have in Bedford County is really special.”
Johnson is a product of Bedford County Public Schools. He attended Moneta Elementary School, Staunton River Middle School and Staunton River High School. As the District 2 school board member, Johnson represents his alma mater.
He currently works at Virginia Tech as an academic advisor and course instructor, among other roles.
In his nearly nine years on the school board, Johnson said, he's seen several successes, including the completion of capital improvement projects such as the new Liberty Middle School and track replacements at various schools.
Perhaps the project he's most proud of is the installation of an elevator at Staunton River Middle School. Johnson said with the school's gym located on the basement level, community members and students with mobility issues had to use an outdoor ramp to access the gym. An elevator, he said, was something the Staunton River community had wanted and needed at the school for years, and he was happy to see the school board and division make that happen during his tenure.
If reelected, Johnson said he will continue to advocate for needed maintenance and improvements at the division's facilities.
“We need to work to provide what these buildings need to keep them open and comfortable learning environments for the kids for many more years to come,” he said.
Specifically, he is actively promoting renovations to the auditoriums at Staunton River and Liberty high schools. While some improvements — such as the addition of air conditioning — have been made since their construction during the Kennedy administration, Johnson said both spaces still have hard wooden seats and lack ventilation and storage.
Johnson said Bedford has "been blessed with a great group of educators," and that showed during the past two school years that were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson said he is proud of how the division's administration, staff and teachers handled the unpredictable year, but he knows there is work to be done.
While the division offered in-person learning through the entire 2020-21 school year, students in Bedford — and across the nation — suffered loss to learning this year, Johnson said. Getting middle and high schoolers back to school on a traditional, full-day schedule five days per week is key, Johnson said, to addressing learning gaps.
District 4 representative Hill announced at the November 2020 school board meeting that he would not seek reelection to the board at the end of his current term. However, following that announcement, Hill said he received an “overwhelming response” from constituents in his district and across the county who wanted him to reconsider.
Hill said he was met with positivity and confirmation from the community that have appreciated his voice on the board during his first term and wanted him to serve again.
“It was the right thing for me to do to seek another term,” Hill said.
Hill was first elected in 2017 and seeks a second term on the board. The District 4 seat represents the Forest zone.
He is married has four children, two of which are graduates of Jefferson Forest High School and two will begin their junior and senior years there this fall.
While Hill's "vested interest" in the school division is rooted in his own children, he said he uses his seat on the board to advocate for each and every student. During his time on the school board, Hill said he has made an effort to consider how every decision and action made by the board and division administrators affects each student, teacher, staff member, parent and family.
The completion of the Forest Middle School expansion and renovation is one project Hill said he was proud to be part of.
“For us to be able to provide a facility to that magnitude for our community to me is a huge accomplishment,” Hill said.
Hill said the division's focus on technology and the "forward thinking" of past and present administrators allowed the division to continue teaching students virtually and offer families that option if they did not feel comfortable returning to school in-person.
During conversations regarding reopening guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Hill advocated strongly for the division to allow parents and athletes the opportunity to choose to participate in winter sports. If reelected for a second term, Hill said he wants to continue advocating for options and choice for families in the division.
“I’m not going to shy away from asking those hard questions or making sure we’re looking at all aspects,” Hill said.
Hill said he hopes to see the board and administration embrace the uniqueness of the three high school zones while exploring options for collaboration and increasing opportunities for students and schools across all three zones.
Hill also said addressing learning loss in the division should be a main priority, and hopes to see the division continue to use technology as a tool in the classroom to promote personalized learning. Hill said he wants to ensure students who have fallen behind get the help they need while students who are on track or ahead get the supports they need to keep growing.
“We had people in school, we had people online,” Hill said. “People were affected. People like to be social, they like to be with their friends, they like structure and a lot of that was out of place last year.”