Two incumbents seek reelection to Bedford County School Board

While the division offered in-person learning through the entire 2020-21 school year, students in Bedford — and across the nation — suffered loss to learning this year, Johnson said. Getting middle and high schoolers back to school on a traditional, full-day schedule five days per week is key, Johnson said, to addressing learning gaps.

District 4 representative Hill announced at the November 2020 school board meeting that he would not seek reelection to the board at the end of his current term. However, following that announcement, Hill said he received an “overwhelming response” from constituents in his district and across the county who wanted him to reconsider.

Hill said he was met with positivity and confirmation from the community that have appreciated his voice on the board during his first term and wanted him to serve again.

“It was the right thing for me to do to seek another term,” Hill said.

Hill was first elected in 2017 and seeks a second term on the board. The District 4 seat represents the Forest zone.

He is married has four children, two of which are graduates of Jefferson Forest High School and two will begin their junior and senior years there this fall.