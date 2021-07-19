Two incumbents seek reelection to Campbell County School Board

While the last year proved challenging for education and the division, Phillips said he feels the school board and administrators were able to work well together through each trial the pandemic presented.

Prior to the pandemic, Phillips said, he was pleased at the role he and the school board played in increasing security at schools in the division and adding more counselors to address mental and emotional needs of students.

While the division is anticipating serving more students in person in the fall, Phillips said administrators and the school board will need to be vigilant about getting students used to a "normal" schedule again, addressing learning loss and other effects the pandemic had on students.

If elected for a second term, Phillips said he would continue advocating for needed capital improvement projects and continued maintenance to school facilities, as well as teacher and staff pay.

"Teacher pay will definitely be something that I continue to keep at the forefront, particularly with this last year," Phillips said. "Our teachers really stepped up and did an outstanding job and I want to continue to look out for them, and not only our teachers but our other staff as well, so we can try to do the best we can for them with the funding available."