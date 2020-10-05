Two Lynchburg-area school divisions see preliminary drop in student enrollment

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, two Lynchburg-area school divisions are seeing a drop in predicted enrollment that could lead to loss of state funding.
Public school divisions receive state funding of about $6,000 per student based on their average daily membership, or ADM, count. School divisions provide a final ADM count in March of every school year.
In October, school divisions submit enrollment data from the beginning of the school year through Sept. 30 to the state. Preliminary projections show some Lynchburg-area schools have seen a significant change in enrollment from spring budget season ADM projections.
Bedford County Public Schools’ current enrollment is 9,044 students, which is 239 less than the ADM of 9,283 students that was projected in the spring, said Randy Hagler, the division’s chief financial officer.
At about $6,000 in state funds per student, this decrease could cost the division $1.4 million.
Rob Arnold, superintendent of Amherst County Public Schools, said he expects another round of CARES Act money could be awarded to schools and offset losses from ADM and possible sales tax losses.
After growing in ADM for the past two years, Arnold said the division has seen a drop of 42 students from its projected ADM for this year.
“Like much of the state, what we projected is higher than what we currently have,” Arnold said.
In the spring, Arnold said, the division predicted an enrollment of 3,960 students. Arnold said the division’s September count is 3,918 — amounting to an anticipated loss of about $270,000 in state funds.
Support Local Journalism
That decrease, he said, seems to be an effect of the pandemic. He said the division has received about 50 more homeschool requests than it has in past years.
“What I think is happening and what we’re seeing is that families that are staying at home with their children are just providing their own instruction, instead of doing it through the schools’ remote instruction” Arnold said.
Arnold said he’s not too concerned.
“What we anticipate receiving from the state in terms of CARES money should more than cover for that loss of ADM,” Arnold said.
While some divisions have seen a drop in enrollment, spring predictions in other divisions are proving not to be far off.
Lynchburg City Schools’ 2020-21 budget was built around a projected ADM of 7,710.4. LCS spokeswoman Cindy Babb, said the division’s preliminary enrollment number as of Sept. 30 is 7,939, or 229 higher. An official count will be verified by Oct. 16, she said.
LCS Chief Financial Officer Kim Lukanich said the September enrollment count typically is higher than the final funding ADM calculated in March.
Campbell County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Johnson said the division’s most recent counts show a loss of about 10 students off the projected ADM from the division’s budget for the 2020-21 school year.
The budget, he said, was built off a projected AMD of 7,565.45. Since the division started the school year two weeks later than originally scheduled to give staff time to prepare for students to return to the buildings safely amid the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson said students still could be moving between schools and information technology staff is working to identify students who have not engaged at all this school year.
“I haven’t seen anything to date that makes me overly concerned,” Johnson said. “But we’re still watching it very closely.”
Nelson County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Shannon Irvin said current counts show the division is close to its projection of 1,589 students. Irvin said the division still is working to verify enrollments and withdrawals that have occurred since the start of school.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!