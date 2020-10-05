Two Lynchburg-area school divisions see preliminary drop in student enrollment

“Like much of the state, what we projected is higher than what we currently have,” Arnold said.

In the spring, Arnold said, the division predicted an enrollment of 3,960 students. Arnold said the division’s September count is 3,918 — amounting to an anticipated loss of about $270,000 in state funds.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That decrease, he said, seems to be an effect of the pandemic. He said the division has received about 50 more homeschool requests than it has in past years.

“What I think is happening and what we’re seeing is that families that are staying at home with their children are just providing their own instruction, instead of doing it through the schools’ remote instruction” Arnold said.

Arnold said he’s not too concerned.

“What we anticipate receiving from the state in terms of CARES money should more than cover for that loss of ADM,” Arnold said.

While some divisions have seen a drop in enrollment, spring predictions in other divisions are proving not to be far off.