Two weeks after opening schools, 43 Campbell County students and staff quarantined

Just two weeks after Campbell County Public Schools began bringing students back for both in-person and remote learning, 43 adults and students in the division are quarantined after potentially being exposed to COVID-19.

At its meeting Monday night, the Campbell County School Board received an update from division staff regarding the opening of schools. Elementary schoolers in the division began attending school in person on Sept. 1 and 2, while secondary students started the school year on Sept. 8. The division's 100% remote option began on Sept. 8.

While Campbell County Public Schools is not releasing public notices of positive COVID-19 cases in its schools, Denton Sisk, director of student support services for the school division, told the school board Monday that 43 of its students and staff are currently in quarantine after possibly coming in contact with the virus.

The division currently has one student who has tested positive that school officials know of, Sisk said.

Campbell County Public Schools serves approximately 7,500 students.

Sisk said the division is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health to conduct contact tracing and notify all individuals who have been in contact with a COVID-positive individual.