UL announces commencement speaker

Julius Sigler — former professor, administrator, student and dean of University of Lynchburg's School of Sciences — will deliver the commencement address for UL's undergraduate class next month.

The event will be held Thursday, May 19 on Shellenberger Field.

Sigler graduated from the university in 1962. He returned to his alma mater in 1967, after receiving his doctorate at University of Virginia. Following his retirement in 2015, UL renamed its science building the Hobbs-Sigler Science Center in his honor. He also will serve as the commencement speaker for the master’s degree ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, May 20.

“As an alumnus and longtime professor and administrator, Dr. Sigler is an integral part of our history,” Provost Allison Jablonski said in a news release. “We look forward to welcoming him back to campus to share his experience and wisdom with our graduates.”

Richard Handley will speak at the doctor of medical science hooding and commencement ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday, May 21 on Shellenberger Field. Handley is a chief operating officer to Wells World Service, an international medical corporation overseeing the care of U.S. employees overseas.

At 2 p.m. that day in the Turner Gymnasium, Andrew van Haren, former DPT graduate in 2022, will deliver an address to fellow DPT graduates in the Doctor of Physical Therapy Hooding and Commencement Ceremony.

President Alison Morrison-Shetlar will address EdD graduates in the Doctor of Education Hooding and Commencement Ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21 in Sydnor Performance Hall in Schewel Hall.

The university will celebrate the Class of 2022 over several days, with commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 19 through 21. More information can be found at www.lynchburg.edu.

