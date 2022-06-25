UL’s Beard Center on Aging holds session to educate area on brain health

Brain health was in the spotlight last week as the University of Lynchburg’s Beard Center on Aging hosted a presentation at Forest Library in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association and the Virginia Department of Health's Brain Health Virginia Initiative.

Guests received information on dementia, Alzheimer's and measures to help keep your brain sharp.

“I think that the point of having these conversations is that it's never too late to start taking care of yourself,” said Sydney Swartz, program manager for the Central and Western Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Swartz delivered the presentation Thursday afternoon with nine people in attendance. They received snacks and brain health packets with information on managing blood pressure, staying active and practicing other brain-healthy lifestyle habits.

Swartz gave the group four pieces of advice on improving brain health through cognitive activity, social engagement, diet and nutrition, and exercise.

She explained cognitive activity as continuing to “do the thing." An example can be playing cards.

Social engagement is staying connected socially with others because loneliness is not good for people with dementia or Alzheimer's.

For diet, Swartz suggested eating more fruits and vegetables and avoiding saturated fats, trans fats and processed food.

For exercise, she recommended the group start off slow and begin with a walk, but emphasized the importance of consulting with a doctor on further methods of exercise.

“We never get too old to take care of our brains and our bodies, no matter what’s going on,” Swartz said.

The National Alzheimer’s Project Act was passed Jan. 4, 2011. It played a key role in building on further research on Alzheimer's and dementia over the past 10 years.

The NAPA act led to the creation of a national strategic plan to address the rapidly escalating Alzheimer’s crisis and it fundamentally changed the way the nation addresses it. After the passing of the act, each state developed further programs.

“That was something that was done nationally and has really changed what we’re doing totally around dementia care,” said Denise Scruggs, director of the Beard Center on Aging at the University of Lynchburg.

Scruggs had firsthand experiences with dementia as her mother and grandmother both experienced it. She mentioned her mom experienced a fall during testing because she was left alone as her family was not allowed to go back with her and noted her mother should not have been left alone. This is one of many motivations Scruggs has in her quest to educate others about Alzheimer's and dementia.

Scruggs hopes the series increases awareness and encourages people to get help or seek answers if they think they have dementia.

“We have to keep going and we have to be there for each other,” she said.

Scruggs said it has always been important to get this information out but since the pandemic began, it has become more prevalent as isolation is not good for patients who battle with dementia or Alzheimer's.

Social distancing was a big part of the pandemic in 2020, and in many long-term care facilities, patients had to stay in their rooms to lower the risk of contracting the virus.

According to a report by the Alzheimer's Association, in 2020 COVID-19 contributed to a 17% increase in deaths related to Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“A lot of how we took care of ourselves, we didn’t do as much during COVID,” Scruggs said.

Currently, the Beard Center on Aging is working on a caregiver needs assessment. The assessment gives an idea of what resources are needed are where to allocate them. The center is working to distribute the assessments to different counties.

The center also runs the Genworth Aging and Caregiver Resource Center, providing information and services to the local community.

“If nothing else, we want people to know you are not alone,” Scruggs said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.