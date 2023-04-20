Daniel Page Toney, known professionally as Daniel Paige, will deliver the University of Lynchburg's keynote speech at its 2023 undergraduate commencement ceremony.

Paige studied multidisciplinary art at UL with an emphasis in graphic design, drawing and painting.

He currently leads fashion illustration at Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles and also teaches fashion design, costume design history, foundations for evening wear and digital design for fashion at the college. Paige also works as a designer, illustrator and costumer in the fashion and entertainment industries.

His illustrations have been published in the Fashion Illustration Bible and featured in Vogue.

Dr. Bernard Toney, associate investigator at the National Institute of Health and adjunct professor of global health at UL's Doctor of Medical Science (DMSc) program, will give the keynote speech at the DMSc and physician assistant medicine graduates' ceremonies.

Toney served as a White House medical officer for two presidential administrations and completed three combat tours in Afghanistan – two as a non commissioned officer with the 3rd Special Forces Group based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina and one as an officer with the 30th Medical Command based in Baumholder, Germany.

To round out the weekend, Kyle Kirby will give the keynote speech at the Doctor of Physical Therapy ceremony and Bill Bodine, who served as president for seven years of the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation before retiring, will speak at the master's programs ceremony.

The undergraduate ceremony begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 18 on Shallenberger Field. The commencement ceremony for DMSc and PA medicine graduates will take place Friday at 9 a.m. and the Doctor of Physical Therapy ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Friday in the Turner Gymnasium, followed by the master's programs ceremony at 7 p.m.