University of Lynchburg announces five active COVID-19 cases, moves classes online for one week

The University of Lynchburg announced a total of five active cases of COVID-19 among students Wednesday, just one week after in-person classes began, and will move classes online for one week beginning Thursday.

In an email Tuesday, Alison Morrison-Shetlar, president of the university, informed the campus community of two active COVID-19 cases among students. Morrison-Shetlar announced three additional cases Wednesday.

Classes began Aug. 12.

Morrison-Shetlar said Wednesday four of the five active cases were on campus, 21 students are in quarantine and 10 are in isolation on campus. An additional seven suspected cases are awaiting test results, the message said.

According to a spreadsheet tracking potential cases made available on the university's website, "Isolation separates the sick from students who are not sick. Quarantine separates and restricts the movement of students who have been exposed to COVID-19 to see if they become sick. These students may have been exposed and not know it, or they may have the disease but do not show symptoms."