University of Lynchburg announces new five-year strategic plan

The University of Lynchburg this week announced its new five-year strategic plan.

Dubbed "Reimagine the Lynchburg Experience," the plan aims to put "a spotlight on the student experience" and "broaden the University’s impact on campus and in the community," the university said in a news release. It came about after months of campus surveys, conversations, and deliberations among faculty, staff, and students.

“We will expand enrollment, make a deeper commitment to the use of data for decision-making, leverage our expertise to share leadership development, infuse operations with an innovative approach to problem-solving, and ensure a campus environment built on inclusive excellence,” the new strategic plan states.

The plan's goals include "Leadership for the Future, An Inclusive Campus and Collaborative Community, and A Pathway to Innovation."