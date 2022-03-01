 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

University of Lynchburg announces new five-year strategic plan

University of Lynchburg file

In this Oct. 1, 2021 file photo, the University of Lynchburg Concert Choir performs during the inauguration of President Alison Morrison-Shetlar in front of Hopwood Hall.

 Kendall Warner, The News & Advance file

The University of Lynchburg this week announced its new five-year strategic plan.

Dubbed "Reimagine the Lynchburg Experience," the plan aims to put "a spotlight on the student experience" and "broaden the University’s impact on campus and in the community," the university said in a news release. It came about after months of campus surveys, conversations, and deliberations among faculty, staff, and students.

“We will expand enrollment, make a deeper commitment to the use of data for decision-making, leverage our expertise to share leadership development, infuse operations with an innovative approach to problem-solving, and ensure a campus environment built on inclusive excellence,” the new strategic plan states.

The plan's goals include "Leadership for the Future, An Inclusive Campus and Collaborative Community, and A Pathway to Innovation."

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bedford County school board, administration prepare for budget season

Bedford County school board, administration prepare for budget season

As Bedford County Public Schools board and administration prepare to begin crafting a budget for the coming year, the school board heard feedback from parents and community members, as well as results of a pay and classification study to consider in financial planning during Thursday’s school board meeting.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian artists under pressure to denounce Ukraine invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert