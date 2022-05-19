University of Lynchburg celebrates 119th commencement

University of Lynchburg President Alison Morrison-Shetlar emphasized to graduates Thursday that the past two years haven't been easy.

“Your grit and coming together and responding to a worldwide pandemic represents the ultimate final exam,” Morrison-Shetlar said to the audience for UL's 119th commencement at Shellenberger Field. “I’m so pleased to announce here, family and friends, that you have passed with flying colors.”

UL celebrated a total of 1,020 candidates — 425 undergraduates and 595 graduates — for the Class of 2022 on the warm and sunny Thursday. Families and supporters sat in chairs on the field and stood around the outside, clapping and cheering throughout the ceremony.

Brianna Yancey, a theater major, plans to continue her studies and get another degree in funeral services. She said graduating was overwhelming and exciting as the pandemic made it harder.

“Online learning isn’t for everyone and I am one of those people, but pushing through it and making it here absolutely is worth it,” Yancey said.

Spencer Swam studied economics with an emphasis on finance and business administration during his time at the university and earned a job at Vectorworks as a financial analyst.

“I’m really excited to be done; can’t wait for what lies ahead,” Swam said.

David Swam, Spencer’s father, said “it’s been four years incoming.”

“Happy now it’s over, and he can start on his new life,” he said.

Matthew Gillett, a political science major and president of UL's Student Government Association, said it was "especially a great day to be a Hornet.” He plans to go to American University to receive his master's in public administration.

“I’m honored and humbled to walk across the stage with the rest of my Class of 2022,” Gillett said.

Julius Sigler — retired professor, administrator and dean of University of Lynchburg’s School of Sciences — delivered the commencement address.

Sigler grew up in rural Florida in the 1940s. He said his family did not have a lot of money and he began working as early as age 11. Sigler said he came to Lynchburg because the college offered him a job waiting tables, describing the move as a leap of faith.

“This place and its people blessed me far beyond my ability to ever repay the debt I owe,” Sigler told the audience.

Sigler discussed the values of attending a liberal arts college and gave the graduates some advice: continue reading, learn to learn, make friends with people who don’t necessarily agree with you and set high expectations for yourself.

He ended his address by referencing a few lines from a poem Amanda Gorman recited at President Joe Biden's inauguration, “The Hill We Climb.” Sigler used the poem to emphasize to graduates, “be the light.”

“Tomorrow’s University of Lynchburg will be measured by how brightly your light shines as you blaze the way forward. Congratulations and good luck,” Sigler told the audience.

Morrison-Shetlar ended the commencement by encouraging graduates to go forth and make a difference in the community, the commonwealth, the nation and the world.

“Congratulations and join me in saying one last time, ‘It’s a great day to be a Hornet,’” she said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.