University of Lynchburg concludes celebrating MLK with unity walk

The University of Lynchburg concluded celebrating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. this past week with a "unity walk" with students, faculty and community members.

Over 30 people participated in the walk through the middle of campus on a cool Friday evening.

The group started at the steps of Snidow Chapel and walked together through the heart of campus singing, “We shall overcome, we shall overcome someday,” a spiritual song that became an anthem of the civil rights movement.

Robert Canida, UL's vice president for inclusive excellence, described the walk and turnout from students as phenomenal, outstanding and fabulous.

“I have been here three years and in that short period of tenure, the students have been remarkable,” Canida said.

The group walked to Hopwood Hall across the dell. They then walked to the second floor to a large classroom, where students and faculty read excerpts from King’s speeches and listened to a musical selection.

There were eight excerpts read in total, some being speeches and sermons.

Desmond Mosby, former student employment at the university and current director of the Step With Links Program, read an excerpt of a speech by King delivered at Riverside Church to end the event Friday.

The excerpt was a speech King gave at Riverside Church in New York City in 1967, "Beyond Vitenam: A Time to Break Silence," where he spoke out against the Vietnam War – "Our only hope today lies in our ability to recapture the revolutionary spirit and go out into a sometimes hostile world, declaring eternal opposition to poverty, racism and militarism," Mosby read.

Mosby said this event was an opportunity for people to come together to be inspired by King's words.

Mosby said in an interview King was a person who moved him time and time again, not only through his speeches, but who he was as a man and the life he lived. Mosby described it as a life of love.

“He really taught and spoke about loving your enemy, and we have to recognize that we live in a time really where there are people constantly who we might not agree with, we might not agree with their political ideologies, we might not agree with their religious beliefs,” Mosby said. “But we must recognize that we must love each and every person, and that's really a true way that we can all really coexist, is through this concept of love.”

Sophomore Jacob Jones, studying history, sociology and Muslim studies, said King means a lot to him.

“I would like to say that … definitely look up to him as a role model, especially as a Black man, trying to channel him in everything that I do, every time that I speak, how I present myself in the classroom and professional settings,” Jones said.

Senior Jewel Brown, psychology major minoring in human services, said she thought the unity walk was a great chance to celebrate King and the walk itself “really brought us together.”

“It really showed you how Dr. Martin Luther King really fought for African American rights, diversity, inclusion within Black people, white people, and so it was really powerful to hear some of his speeches, some of his pieces being read,” Brown said.

Canida said he owes part of his personal success to King.

“That dream to me has not been fulfilled, because we still, as people of color, are still struggling for rights and respect and so we have a way to go,” Canida said. “So the words that we've read today should be a call to action for not just people of color, but for the majority of us to say we need to do the right thing.”