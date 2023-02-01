University of Lynchburg equestrian program expands with help from donors

With the help of donors, the University of Lynchburg has added new features to their equestrian program since it moved in June to the Patrick Henry Family Services Farm in Campbell County.

"I think the thing that's exciting to me is that we've got a small liberal arts school that's willing to invest in an equestrian program," said Phillip Williamson, director of the equestrian program and head coach of the teams.

The program has added a covered outdoor arena, added 18 stalls for a total of 30 and plans to add bleachers, a judges' booth and an elevated viewing area.

Athletic Director Jon Waters said in a news release the program’s recent success and its renovations are attracting more students and the university continues to secure gifts to support more than $500,000 in facility upgrades.

Waters said the program's success and facilities have been "well received by prospective students, who continue to select the University of Lynchburg from all around the country.

"We think the momentum will continue to bring dynamic students to our campus,” he said.

Williamson said when he started in 2020, they had 18 students and now the team is up to 30 student-athletes. He hopes to grow the team to 45 to 50 in the next year or so.

He also said the program had six horses when he started and now has 15 college horses. Some students have brought their own horses to school as well.

In December 2021, the university announced a long-term agreement with Patrick Henry Family Services Farm, located off Brookneal Highway in Rustburg, giving the program a home for the first time in its 40-plus-year history.

For a long time, Williamson explained, the program used Randolph College’s facility, then Sweet Briar College’s facility and more recently Liberty University’s facility, where the team was located when Williamson started in 2020.

Williamson said it was a “really great setup” but by being there the program could only get so big.

“[I] talked with John Waters, our athletic director, and with President Alison [Morrison-Shetlar] about if we really want to move the program in a more competitive direction and move kind of up to the level that some of the schools in Virginia and other schools that have riding programs are at, we needed to be in our own space,” Williamson said in an interview.

Charles R. Chandler and his wife, Vickie, were recognized by the university for their donation of $100,000 to the program.

Chandler served on the university’s board of trustees from 1992 to 1997 and 2000 to 2003. In 2002, Chandler retired as vice chairman of Greif Inc., an industrial packaging manufacturer.

“When I learned of the University of Lynchburg’s initiative to develop its own equestrian stables and all-weather riding facilities, I wanted to help make it a reality,” Chandler said in a news release. “It goes back to my roots of [being] a boy on horseback, riding through the piney woods of South Georgia.”

Under Williamson, the program won the National Collegiate Equestrian Association single-discipline championship last spring and is currently the top team in the NCEA single-discipline rankings.

Williamson said the fact the program is "growing, blossoming and finding success," is what he's proud of.

"I obviously always want to win, but it's a lot more fun to sort of see where we came from and see where we are now and get to kind of recognize that's a lot of hard work from a lot of people," Williamson said.

The program's first home competition is Feb. 24.