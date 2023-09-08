The University of Lynchburg exceeded giving numbers from a year ago, raising $8.1 million for fiscal year 2023, according to a release from the university.

Last fiscal year, the university raised $7.7 million.

President Alison Morrison-Shetlar reported the news to faculty and staff during its annual opening breakfast Aug. 9, the release said.

“Advancement has done a tremendous job partnering with so many on campus to move us forward,” she said in the release.

The fundraising priorities for the university were scholarships, programmatic support and capital improvements, according to the release.

The university received gifts and grants to help athletics programs such as soccer, to support graduate student programs such as physician assistant medicine, to help existing endowments such as students with financial needs and to help on-campus programming such as the three-year Enrichment Grant from the Bonner Foundation.

The university surpassed its goal of 1,200 donors for “GiveDay” on April 18 with about 600 alumni and more than 200 current parents giving, raising just over $250,000, according to the release.

Mike Bonnette, vice president for advancement, said in the release that “we are incredibly grateful” for the support of the alumni and friends.

“The wonderful team in advancement is fortunate to engage with so many generous donors, and every single one is helping us change the world,” he added.