University of Lynchburg expands offering for adult students

University of Lynchburg will lower its tuition rate for all adult students to $500 per credit hour this fall, in addition to offering three new bachelor's degree programs.

The adult students are in the "Access" program at UL. Adult students are ages 25 and older that may or may not have previous college credits.

Roger Jones, UL's associate provost and dean of graduate studies, said the focus was on creating more options for adult students in the program.

“Our focus here was to provide an option for those individuals who wanted to work and get their degree,” Jones said.

The three new bachelor's programs offered are a bachelor of arts in business studies, bachelor of professional studies in diversity strategies and bachelor of professional studies in community and nonprofit leadership.

UL officials put a task force together about 18 months ago, made up of representatives from the community and across campus, according to Jones.

Jones said they gathered data across those 18 months by doing surveys, focus groups and meeting with individuals around campus and in the community. With the information gathered, they decided that they needed to develop three majors just for Access students.

Susan Hogg, director of admissions and a member of the task force, said the group went through the survey list and came up with 10 questions. There were close to 20,000 students the group surveyed from UL’s database, according to Hogg. They went to Central Virginia Community College as well as businesses. This survey helped give the group an idea of what businesses and adult students wanted.

Hogg said they will continue to work with businesses in the community to help the program.

“We will continue to work and partner with businesses in the community to make sure that we are meeting their needs and their employees' needs,” Hogg said.

The top priority that was taken from the surveys was a need for nursing students. They were unable to fast-track that as there are multiple steps needed to have an accredited program that would be offered in a non-traditional time frame, according to Rogers. Business was the second priority and leadership was near the top. They used these statistics to come up with potential classes that can address those areas.

The task force decided to introduce two bachelor's of professional study programs because of the feedback they received from a questionnaire they sent out to business executives. UL officials sent them a list of 40 potential classes and asked them to prioritize which courses are most important, according to Rogers. Of the top 13 courses that were ranked, nine of them had connections to diversity and inclusion.

Rogers said that business and community leaders are looking for people in their organization who can work in different environments, work with individuals from different cultures and work with individuals who are different from them.

The new program will start in August. Hogg said UL is willing to take adult students part time as they may have other commitments.

“We do understand that some of these adults have children,” Hogg said. “So if they just want to come and start out slow, that’s okay.”

