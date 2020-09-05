University of Lynchburg forms task force to tackle diversity gap

In one of her first major decisions, the University of Lynchburg’s new president has charged a recently convened task force of students and faculty members with exploring issues of diversity and inclusion on the largely white campus.

Nearly 70% of students and almost 87% of faculty and staff members at the small liberal arts school are white, according to a diversity dashboard published on the university’s website for the first time this summer.

Meanwhile, just 11% of the school’s about 3,000 students and less than 10% of its 766 faculty and staff members are Black.

Now, Alison Morrison-Shetlar, who became UL's 11th president last month, hopes to use a newly-formed Recruitment and Retention Task Force to help close that dramatic racial gap.

In a message announcing the task force last week, Morrison-Shetlar reflected on a recent series of “senseless” acts of violence against Black people around the country, which have prompted thousands to take to the streets in protest this summer, including the nearly fatal police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.