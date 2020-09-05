University of Lynchburg forms task force to tackle diversity gap

In one of her first major decisions, the University of Lynchburg’s new president has charged a recently convened task force of students and faculty members with exploring issues of diversity and inclusion on the largely white campus.
Nearly 70% of students and almost 87% of faculty and staff members at the small liberal arts school are white, according to a diversity dashboard published on the university’s website for the first time this summer.
Meanwhile, just 11% of the school’s about 3,000 students and less than 10% of its 766 faculty and staff members are Black.
Now, Alison Morrison-Shetlar, who became UL's 11th president last month, hopes to use a newly-formed Recruitment and Retention Task Force to help close that dramatic racial gap.
In a message announcing the task force last week, Morrison-Shetlar reflected on a recent series of “senseless” acts of violence against Black people around the country, which have prompted thousands to take to the streets in protest this summer, including the nearly fatal police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
“We must stand up. We must clearly proclaim that Black Lives Matter,” Morrison-Shetlar wrote in her message. “And then, we must follow through and turn our passion into purpose. Make a difference in our lives and in our communities.”
Morrison-Shetlar has appointed Robert Canida II, who last month was named vice president for inclusive excellence, to lead the task force.
The group will examine the university’s hiring practices and past efforts to recruit students of color, among other topics. It is expected to provide its first round of recommendations in the spring.
Over the next five years, Canida hopes to use the task force’s findings to engineer a major increase in students, faculty and staff members of color.
“Even with the University’s growth since 1903, the challenges in creating an inclusive campus for all students, particularly marginalized and historically underrepresented students, faculty, and staff, still exist,” Canida said in a statement. “The University is not fully meeting the emotional and cultural needs of our campus stakeholders.”
Davion Washington Jr., a senior and the student body president, is among a handful of students who sit on the task force. Washington is a member of the group’s onboarding committee, which will review the process by which new students and staff members became familiar with the university.
As a Black student, Washington is keenly aware of the challenges students of color face on campus. He praised Morrison-Shetlar for acknowledging the hurdles nonwhite students have traditionally faced in higher education and for taking steps to correct the still-present racial barriers.
“The university is doing all it can to improve diversity initiatives and inclusion initiatives,” he said.
In addition to the task force’s work, Canida has launched a year-long project dubbed “Home for Hornets” to “build a vibrant campus culture of equity and place.”
As part of that project, a consulting firm hired by the university will conduct a six- to eight-month institutional equity audit next year to assess the school’s diversity practices.
In the spring and summer, the Racial Equity Institute and the National Coalition Building Institute, two organizations that offer diversity training, will host workshops and educational sessions on campus. The programs will in part be paid for by a $52,000 grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, a Florida-based charitable foundation, according to the university.
Canida, who joined the school in December as a diversity and inclusion officer, will also host “Dialogues on the Dell” to discuss a wide range of topics with students during the course of the fall semester, including equity issues. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the dialogues are currently being held virtually.
Johnathan Harris, a 2002 graduate who had been critical of the university’s diversity efforts under former President Ken Garren, said he was encouraged by Morrison-Shetlar’s early tenure.
As an educator and a member of the Helen Mundy Witt Society, a group of alumni dedicated to addressing equity issues, Harris has pressed the university to devote greater resources to strengthening campus diversity. Morrison-Shetlar’s actions, he said, suggest the university is committed to shifting its culture in the right direction.
“I was actually shocked that the president of the University of Lynchburg openly stated that Black Lives Matter,” he said. “She’s set the tone. She genuinely wants to be held accountable. So, we are going to hold her to account.”
