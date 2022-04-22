University of Lynchburg holds second annual Art Walk

The University of Lynchburg held its second art walk Thursday where students and faculty participated in art activities and read poems and short stories from the school's literary magazine, The Prism.

“We wanted to have this connection between art and text, art and poetry,” Meghan McGuire, Assistant Professor of English, Geraldine Lyon Owen Professor and Chair of the English Department, said. “We thought what a great opportunity to combine all of these experiences.”

The art walk was a collaboration between the art department, English Department and the Daura Museum of Art. The event began with students participating in various art activities. Some art activities include letter carving, T-shirt painting and Cyanotype art. Cyanotype art is one the earliest forms of photography, according to Siobhan Byrns, Associate Professor of Art and the Art Department Chair. Students placed their hands, bikes, and words on a blank, blue canvas which in return created prints.

Following the art activities, students performed poems and short stories featured in the school’s magazine. For the reading, there were a little over 40 guests present. Nicole Tolley and Maliyah Harris, both Seniors and Co-editors at the magazine, mentioned how nice it was to have the event and hear their peers.

“It was nice to have this reading just because we haven’t had one in two years because of COVID,” Harris said.

Chelsea Tinklenberg, Assistant Professor of Art and Co-coordinator of the event, said that the art walk is “like a pop-up show.” Professor Tinklenberg hopes to continue to build on this event and to have one on campus each semester.

“It’s kind of like a serendipitous effort of a lot of people at the University,” Tinklenberg said.

