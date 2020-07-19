University of Lynchburg offers free COVID-19 mapping workshop online

In a free, online workshop through the University of Lynchburg, members of the Lynchburg community and beyond will learn to better understand COVID-19 and its spread through the use of geospatial tools such as digital maps and GPS.

On Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., David Perault, professor of environmental sciences and sustainability at the university, will lead the workshop, entitled “Mapping a Pandemic: Using Geospatial Technologies to Track and Understand the Spread of COVID-19."

Workshop participants will learn how health officials are using maps to track and analyze the spread of COVID-19, techniques for assessing trends and hotspots, and how their state or locality compares to others when it comes to flattening the curve.

Perault said he has been doing geographic information system (GIS) remote sensing and mapping since he was in graduate school and throughout his career.

"I've always seen [mapping] as a great tool to help us visualize what's going on around us," Perault said.

Whether you're observing weather, deforestation or infectious diseases such as COVID-19, he said, these tools are crucial to protecting human health.