University of Lynchburg offers free COVID-19 mapping workshop online

In a free, online workshop through the University of Lynchburg, members of the Lynchburg community and beyond will learn to better understand COVID-19 and its spread through the use of geospatial tools such as digital maps and GPS.
On Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., David Perault, professor of environmental sciences and sustainability at the university, will lead the workshop, entitled “Mapping a Pandemic: Using Geospatial Technologies to Track and Understand the Spread of COVID-19."
Workshop participants will learn how health officials are using maps to track and analyze the spread of COVID-19, techniques for assessing trends and hotspots, and how their state or locality compares to others when it comes to flattening the curve.
Perault said he has been doing geographic information system (GIS) remote sensing and mapping since he was in graduate school and throughout his career.
"I've always seen [mapping] as a great tool to help us visualize what's going on around us," Perault said.
Whether you're observing weather, deforestation or infectious diseases such as COVID-19, he said, these tools are crucial to protecting human health.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Perault said, public health experts have been sharing maps that show how the novel virus is affecting the globe, country and state. Thursday's workshop is designed to help participants better understand what those maps are, how health officials use them and the work that goes into creating them, he said.
Perault first designed the activity as a lab for students in his introduction to environmental science class during the spring semester while campus was closed and classes were moved online amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it was a way to allow students to better understand both the concepts of the course and what was happening in the world around them. Since then, he has incorporated the activity into his graduate-level courses and this free workshop for the public.
Jennifer Hall, assistant professor of health promotion at the university, said she is trying to integrate more mapping tools into the curriculum of the university's master of public health program.
"These are such valuable tools for our students," Hall said. "We've seen some really positive research come from students learning these skills."
Hall said she thinks maps have been useful in the dissemination of information during the pandemic, and thinks the workshop will provide an opportunity for the community to gain a better understanding of these tools and the benefits they provide.
Perault said the workshop is open to anyone, anywhere. Some participants already registered for the workshop include a parent to a University of Lynchburg student and a resident of Malta, an island country in Southern Europe.
Participants aren't required to have any prior experience with mapping in order to participate in the workshop.
Enrollment is limited to about 20, but Perault said he would consider holding another session if there is enough interest from the public.
Those wishing to register may do so by emailing Perault at perault@lynchburg.edu by July 22. The workshop will be held via Google Meet.
Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!