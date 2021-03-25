University of Lynchburg plans in-person commencement ceremonies

The University of Lynchburg will hold in-person ceremonies for this year's graduating Class of 2021, as well as the Class of 2020, the school announced Thursday.

The Class of 2021 undergraduate ceremony will be held Thursday, May 20; the Class of 2021 graduate ceremony will be held Friday, May 21; and the Class of 2020 undergraduate and graduate ceremonies will be held Saturday, May 22. Specific times have yet to be determined, the university said in a news release.

Under the new, tentative plan, each graduate can invite two ticketed guests.

Plans will not be finalized until April 1. More information is available at: https://www.lynchburg.edu/about/commencement/

From staff reports