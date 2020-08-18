University of Lynchburg postpones commencement to spring

The University of Lynchburg announced Tuesday it will postpone commencement exercises for the May 2020 undergraduate and graduate degree candidates to May 2021.

The university resumed classes Aug. 12 using a mix of in-person, hybrid and online formats. Alison Morrison-Shetlar, president of the university, said in Tuesday's announcement that the university's primary focus is staying open.

While commencement was originally rescheduled for the weekend of Oct. 30, Morrison-Shetlar said the university's commencement committee determined it could not safely hold a commencement gathering this fall due to the uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the "ongoing prohibition of large gatherings."

The university's alumni will toast the Class of 2020 during the virtual Homecoming scheduled for Oct. 17, Morrison-Shetlar said.

The announcement said information regarding commencement regalia will be provided by the campus store later this month. No exact date for commencement has been set.

