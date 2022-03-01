University of Lynchburg professor weighs in on Ukraine war, local impact

It’s been nearly a week since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, and one University of Lynchburg professor is warning Central Virginia residents that the Eastern European country isn’t the only thing Russian President Vladimir Putin has his eye on.

“Because Putin sees the collapse of the Soviet Union as the greatest geo-political tragedy of the 20th century,” said Marek Payerhin, a Polish-born professor of political science and international relations, “he’s been trying to build out Russia sort of to a position that the Soviet Union would have had before.”

Payerhin stressed Putin “still sees the world in the category of Russia versus the West,” which means Ukraine may not be his endgame in the region.

“It’s a long-term attempt ... more broadly to reconstitute the Russian empire as it existed before, and of course NATO is seen as the potential threat that would keep Russia from doing this,” he said referring to the the North Atlantic Treaty Organization that keeps the USA, Canada, and 28 European nations united against Russia.

Payerhin said during World War II, the United States was going to stay out of the conflict until the foreign war hit home with the invasion of Pearl Harbor. But Payerhin believes the United States might not be able to wait until the war comes to us to get involved this time.

“As a member of NATO ... right now we are committed to helping any NATO member that is attacked by another country,” Payerhin said.

“And NATO countries border Russia, and some of them used to be a part of the Soviet Union, like Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. So that’s where I’d expect most of the risk for a major confrontation starting, that one of the member states will ... be attacked, which will trigger provisions within NATO. So essentially, this does not have to be an attack against the United States for us to get involved.”

Unless that happens, the focus of the world will be on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which could lead to some changes for Lynchburg residents. Most likely, the biggest impact will be felt at the gas pump, according to Payerhin.

“Russia is the second-largest producer of oil in the world...” Payerhin said. “There is already an increasing price of oil, even though Russia is still allowed to sell its oil and gas, which is one area we have not sanctioned.”

The Biden administration, and many other countries, in the wake of the invasion, implemented economic sanctions on Russia, which could end up hurting the citizens and oligarchs of the country more than the actual leaders themselves, according to Payerhin.

But Payerhin noted Russia still is allowed to sell its oil, one of the few things the United States has yet to cut off from the country.

Payerhin said he thinks the U.S. could “take in stride” local impacts from the invasion fallout, such rising prices of known commodities that come out of Russia, such as wheat, oil and other natural resources, which are regulated by international markets.

On Tuesday, the U.S. and 30 other member countries of the International Energy Agency agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves, half of which will come from the U.S., according to the Department of Energy.

Meanwhile, there is one area where Payerhin believes Americans should prepare for a threat: Cyber warfare, an arena in which Russia has been alleged to be highly active.

“Given the record of Russian cyber warfare attacks — governmental, or private but allowed by the government — one likely form of hostilities may be similar cyber attacks launched against the interests of U.S. businesses and individual citizens,” Payerhin said.

He suggested reviewing personal internet security provisions and backing up sensitive data on devices in order to reduce the impacts of a cyber attack.

It’s Payerhin’s expectation that there won’t be significant improvement in relations between “Putin’s Russia” and the United States.

“I’m saying ‘Putin’s Russia’ because it may significantly change should Putin be out of the picture. I would expect after that, that both countries would have interest in improving the relations,” he said.

But while Putin is in charge, the desires of the Russian president will be what drives the country’s push for control.

“For so long we looked at Putin as this calculated, long-term player like a chess player... but the most recent pronouncements he made suggest a significant shift,” he said. “This is almost like a wounded, mentally detached individual who is really spewing all these fabrications and fantasies, and maybe he is somebody who is personally wounded by the loss of power in Russia, by the loss of Ukraine and other Soviet holdings.”

For the time being, Payerhin stressed Americans should look at the Ukraine Embassy’s website for ways they can help out those in need. He said other avenues of help may not be impossible, but “could be impractical to do.”

One way the professor said Americans can have an impact is by divesting themselves from anything having to do with Russia and declare that, “Today is the day to say, ‘We are all Ukrainians.’”

“Talk to your company or your financial director and ask if you have those investments and pull those back,” Payerhin said.

“It’s easy to put yourself in the shoes of those in an unexpected, unjustified invasion that goes against the major populations of an independent, democratic, free nation. It’s easy to see how much we have in common.”

