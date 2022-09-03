University of Lynchburg sees $7.7M in giving as fundraising continues growth

The University of Lynchburg saw $7.7 million in giving in fiscal year 2022, continuing a pattern of growth.

“We are making strides in engaging more folks with the institution through increased use of technology, new events and this past year, we added 599 new donors,” President Alison Morrison-Shetlar said in a news release.

According to Mike Bonnette, vice president for advancement at the University of Lynchburg, the amount of gifts and donations the university received in total for fiscal year 2022 represents more than $1 million in growth each year for the last three years.

As a part of the fundraising efforts, the college has increased the number of endowed scholarships by 13, totaling $1.3 million, according to a release.

“That's definitely one of our focus areas is raising funds for scholarships,” said Erika Mork, director of institutional giving at the university.

Key areas for the university over fiscal year 2022 included scholarships, programmatic support — such as an endowed fund for men’s lacrosse and a professorship in counseling — and facility enhancements for Hobbs-Sigler Hall along with the baseball, softball, tennis and equestrian programs.

The university has added five new endowed programmatic support funds at more than $750,000, according to the release.