University of Lynchburg sees drop in active COVID-19 cases, to resume in-person instruction next week

"It would have been naive of us to think that we would never have a case on campus," Welsh said.

Welsh said "basically zero" of the cases have been linked to the classroom and lab setting. Welsh said some spread has been seen in residential areas.

"Within a residence hall or within a home, people are not wearing a mask because that is considered a family unit and masks are not mandated in that setting," Welsh said.

Aaron Smith, vice president and dean for student development at the university, said the university did not close residence halls when classes moved online, but it did adjust some residence hall procedures in hopes of decreasing the spread in those areas. For example, when classes moved online Aug. 19, the university also prohibited guests in residence halls.

Smith said the university believes it will continue to see a decrease in numbers as long as students follow health and sanitizing protocols.

The university hasn't seen on-campus parties or gatherings, Welsh said. Breaches to the university's mask or physical distancing protocols are met with consequences, Morrison-Shetlar said.