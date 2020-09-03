University of Lynchburg sees drop in active COVID-19 cases, to resume in-person instruction next week

After seeing COVID-19 cases rise from Aug. 18 to Aug. 28, the University of Lynchburg is beginning to see the number of active cases drop and plans to resume in-person instruction next week.
Allison Morrison-Shetlar, president of the university, said the university saw little spread of cases in the classroom setting with physical distancing and mask protocols in place.
"We do believe that we are in a good position, since there is no transfer within the classroom," Morrison-Shetlar said. "[And] we should go back to a face-to-face, hybrid and online capacity, similar to how we started the semester."
On Aug. 18 — less than a week after classes started Aug. 12 with online, in-person and hybrid formats — Morrison-Shetlar announced two cases of COVID-19 among students. That number grew to five by the next day and classes moved online.
By Aug. 28, the university saw its highest number of active cases among its student body with 46 — 32 of those were on campus and the remaining 14 were among students living off campus. Around 1,300 undergraduate students live on campus.
Jeremy Welsh, dean of the School of PA Medicine at the University of Lynchburg and member of the university's opening task force, said the university created an opening plan that heavily considered the health and safety of its students, faculty and staff.
"It would have been naive of us to think that we would never have a case on campus," Welsh said.
Welsh said "basically zero" of the cases have been linked to the classroom and lab setting. Welsh said some spread has been seen in residential areas.
"Within a residence hall or within a home, people are not wearing a mask because that is considered a family unit and masks are not mandated in that setting," Welsh said.
Aaron Smith, vice president and dean for student development at the university, said the university did not close residence halls when classes moved online, but it did adjust some residence hall procedures in hopes of decreasing the spread in those areas. For example, when classes moved online Aug. 19, the university also prohibited guests in residence halls.
Smith said the university believes it will continue to see a decrease in numbers as long as students follow health and sanitizing protocols.
The university hasn't seen on-campus parties or gatherings, Welsh said. Breaches to the university's mask or physical distancing protocols are met with consequences, Morrison-Shetlar said.
"I'm very proud of our students," Morrison-Shetlar said. "Unlike other universities, they are not doing large gatherings, they are adhering to the policies and procedures that we've put in place."
On Sept. 2, the university reported there were 26 active positive COVID-19 cases within the student population. Of those, 15 were on campus and 11 off campus. There is one active case among faculty and staff, the university said. Since Aug. 29, the university said, 94 active cases have been resolved.
Morrison-Shetlar said the university plans to resume in-person instruction and athletic and student organization events, with physical distancing and mask protocols, on Sept. 7.
A rise in the number of positive cases, persons in quarantine and persons in isolation may require another temporary move to online classes, Morrison-Shetlar said.
But, the university is committed to keeping students on campus.
"[Our students] want to stay on campus, they want to be with our faculty and staff," Morrison-Shetlar said.
Campus may be closed if certain criteria are met, such as the school no longer being able to provide essential functions or the COVID-19 caseload growing to a level that cannot adequately be served by the student health center.
"We have not met the threshold for any of those criteria, and therefore we will continue to remain on campus," Morrison-Shetlar said.
