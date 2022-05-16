University of Lynchburg sees jump in new donors for GiveDay

Rain didn't dampen the University of Lynchburg's recent GiveDay event, with the number of first first-time donors increasing 74%, the largest jump in five years.

GiveDay is an event that brings together supporters, faculty and students to raise money for the university to help programs, renovations or other things the school might need.

Michael Bonnette, vice president for advancement at UL, said some priorities emphasized during the event included scholarship dollars for the institution; programs at the university such as science; building renovation projects such as at Hobbs-Sigler Science Hall; and initiatives to support athletics such as softball, baseball, tennis and equestrianism.

In all, 1,440 donors gave more than $280,000 on April 7, according to a news release. This surpassed the goal set for this year of 1,119 donors, to celebrate 119 years of the school’s existence.

“You might notice that we did not set a financial goal that was concrete; we set a goal for the number of donors, because it really is about participation,” said Erika Mork, UL's director of institutional giving.

Donors for the event included current and former students and supporters of the university. About 40% of the donors were alumni, 10% were current parents, 9% were faculty and staff, 7% were current students, 7% were “friends” and 5% were parents of alumni, according to a news release.

Participants had the choice of donating to a specific area, such as the biology department or to the Lynchburg Fund, a general fund that allows the university to direct donations to where the need is deemed greatest. The fund totaled $90,000, which is 22% more than last year, according to a release.

Rebecca Hatcher, associate director of annual giving, said there have been seven GiveDays so far. Hatcher was involved with five GiveDays and she mentions the event and turnout have grown each year.

“They’ve come a long way since the first one,” Hatcher said.

Bonnette said UL tries to be “very donor-centered.”

“We’re not worried about where they’re giving that day as much as we are that they are giving,” Bonnette said.

President Alison Morrison-Shetlar and her husband Bob Shetlar issued a challenge of up to $4,500. She matched each student donor with a gift of $20, regardless of the students' gift amount.

A total of $65,000 was raised through matches and challenges, the board of trustees pledged more than $30,000 and the school's parents council pledged $16,000, UL said.

Mork emphasized it was a campus-wide effort.

“With everything we’ve gone through the past couple of years, I think it’s a good time to kind of rally around the school,” Mork said.

