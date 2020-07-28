University of Lynchburg staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The University of Lynchburg said a staff member has received a presumptive positive test result for COVID-19 and is receiving off-campus medical care.
On Tuesday the Virginia Department of Health Central Virginia Health District was unable to confirm the case. Lindsey Cawood, population health manager and public information officer at the health department, said the department cannot release specific details of COVID-19 cases — including place of employment due to patient confidentiality. Previously she has said patients and organizations may choose to reveal such information themselves. She has previously defined presumptive positive cases as those that have "not yet been double-checked by the CDC."
According to the Monday night announcement from the university’s president, Kenneth Garren, and President-elect Alison Morrison-Shetlar the staff member said they do not think they were exposed to the virus on campus, as they have been adhering to the university’s face-covering policy and other safety measures.
“The risk to the campus community should be minimal,” the message said.
Any staff member who is known or suspected to be positive for COVID-19 cannot return to work until a health care provider releases them from isolation. Those who were in close contact with the staff member will be tested as needed, the university said.
The university plans to resume in-person classes Aug. 12 for the fall semester.
"We recognize that the uncertainty around COVID-19, and now a confirmed case within our community, may cause stress and anxiety, and we encourage you to visit the University’s COVID-19 webpage for important information and updates related to our response. You should also feel free to talk with your supervisor, contact the task force, or take advantage of Therapy Assistance Online as a resource," the message said.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Lynchburg identified by the state health department has jumped in recent days from 312 on Saturday to 370 on Tuesday.
Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.
