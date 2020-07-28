University of Lynchburg staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The University of Lynchburg said a staff member has received a presumptive positive test result for COVID-19 and is receiving off-campus medical care.

On Tuesday the Virginia Department of Health Central Virginia Health District was unable to confirm the case. Lindsey Cawood, population health manager and public information officer at the health department, said the department cannot release specific details of COVID-19 cases — including place of employment due to patient confidentiality. Previously she has said patients and organizations may choose to reveal such information themselves. She has previously defined presumptive positive cases as those that have "not yet been double-checked by the CDC."

According to the Monday night announcement from the university’s president, Kenneth Garren, and President-elect Alison Morrison-Shetlar the staff member said they do not think they were exposed to the virus on campus, as they have been adhering to the university’s face-covering policy and other safety measures.

“The risk to the campus community should be minimal,” the message said.