University of Lynchburg suffers $12 million budget deficit

The University of Lynchburg has revealed a $12 million budget deficit after evaluation from its academic and administrative departments.

In addition to the deficit, the university has announced four, non-tenured faculty members will not have their contracts renewed for the upcoming fall semester.

Michael Jones, vice president of enrollment, marketing and communications at the University of Lynchburg, said the university has been aware of the deficit for “the better part of a year.”

In an interview with The News & Advance, he said the key factors which led to the budget deficit were the decline in enrollment and graduate enrollment, and the increases in expenses.

“For seven years, we’ve had a steady decline in enrollment and that’s probably the number one factor,” Jones said.

According to a release, President Alison Morrison-Shetlar challenged the university to begin reimagining its process and procedures in Fall 2020, shortly after she started her term as the university's president.

For more than a year, faculty and staff across campus have explored ways to address the deficit and each area has reduced its operating budget by 20%, through means that include not filling vacant positions, according to a release.

“We cannot continue to do things ‘the way we have always done them,’” Morrison-Shetlar said, according to a release. “Change is hard, but done well, it can be transformational. It will be transformational.”

Jones said the university feels that, moving forward, “we’re going to have to be a little smaller.”

According to the vice president of enrollment, the number of freshmen that the university brought in this fall was 410, up from 336 freshmen in 2021.

He said the 336 freshmen students the university enrolled in 2021 was about 175 students shy of the target.

The university believes a good student to faculty ratio should be about 13-to-1, currently it's about 10-to-1, and student to staff ratio should be 9-to-1 and it is currently 7-to-1.

In 2018, Jones said the university had about 2,100 undergraduates and as of this fall, they are down to 1,589 undergraduate students.

“So right now, you know, to simplify things, we're still staffed as if we had 2,100 students. And as a consequence, we have some budget issues to deal with,” Jones said. “So we're not looking at a budget crisis. We're looking at right sizing and reimagining what we do, and as a consequence will balance the budget.”

According to a release from the university, the expanded faculty policies committee or the E-FPC, which has faculty representation from all academic areas, partnered with the Office of Academic Strategy and the College deans, to make recommendations to the provost on how to best reduce expenditures in Academic Affairs, which accounts for 52% of the total budget.

On Oct. 12, the E-FPC began a detailed review of the university’s revenue and expense data to recommend areas of efficiency, and, on Nov. 9, the group submitted its final recommendations.

On Nov. 10, the Office of Academic Strategy began its detailed review of the E-FPC’s report and on Nov. 16, the OAS review committee submitted its final report to Provost Allison Jablonski. Jablonski then shared her recommendations to the president.

According to the release, recommendations included: a restructuring of leadership in Academic Affairs to simplify processes, strategic cuts to the operating budget, incentives for early retirement, elimination of select student and staff positions and non-renewal of a few select non-tenured and non-tenure track faculty contracts for 2023-24.

Cost-saving measures that were recommended included better leveraging of state and federal financial aid dollars, expanded course offerings for winter and summer terms, elimination of redundant software, a reduction in print materials and increased revenue through real estate holdings.

“Moving forward, it is crucial that every member of the Lynchburg community work together to rebuild and reimagine our shared future,” Jablonski said in a release. “Our firm commitment to the liberal arts remains at our core while we also adapt to provide our students with the tools and resources to be successful in a rapidly changing marketplace.”

Jones said the university is not going to “drastically cut x number of positions," as there is no immediate plan to eliminate positions. He said it will happen somewhat naturally.

“So if someone were to leave from a position that could be covered by one or two other people, we expect that to happen,” Jones said.

Jones said the $12 million deficit is something the university will look to knock down over a number of years. This first year, the university looks to cut into that deficit by more than $3 million.

The university has a $79 million operating budget and a $150 million endowment, according to Jones.

“We anticipate that our revenue will come in, we'll be improving that within five years, we will be totally back to a balanced budget.”