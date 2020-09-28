University of Lynchburg, Sweet Briar College report zero active COVID-19 cases among students

There are zero active cases of COVID-19 among students at the University of Lynchburg and Sweet Briar College, the institutions announced Monday.
UL has seen a total of 88 cases of COVID-19 among students and three cases among faculty and staff since classes started on Aug. 12, according to university spokesperson Janika Carey.
Less than one week after classes began in online, in-person and hybrid formats, UL saw five cases of COVID-19 among students and moved all classes online.
On Aug. 28, the university saw its highest number of active cases among its student body at 46 — 32 on campus and 14 off campus. The university has about 1,300 undergraduate students living on campus.
Cases began decreasing, and some in-person classes resumed Sept. 7.
According to a Monday update from the university, there are currently two active cases among faculty and staff. Ten students are currently quarantined after possible exposure — three on campus and seven off campus.
The university remains in Alert Level 2, which is defined by three or more positive cases on campus, until two weeks pass without a new positive case of the virus, the announcement said.
In its daily update on Monday, Sweet Briar College also announced zero active cases of the virus among its about 400 students and staff members. The announcement said two contacts are currently in quarantine.
According to Liberty University's COVID-19 dashboard, last updated Sept. 23, the university currently has 135 active cases among its community of approximately 8,000 on-campus students, 7,000 off-campus students and 5,000 faculty and staff.
As of Sept. 22, the university has seen 325 cumulative cases since Aug. 16.
Central Virginia Community College is conducting many of its classes online this semester, with only some students attending in-person lab classes.
Chris Bryant, CVCC's vice president of institutional advancement, said Monday that the college has had six total cases since classes began on Aug. 24.
The college announced three cases of COVID-19 among employees in August, and three cases among students in September.
