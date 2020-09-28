University of Lynchburg, Sweet Briar College report zero active COVID-19 cases among students

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are zero active cases of COVID-19 among students at the University of Lynchburg and Sweet Briar College, the institutions announced Monday.

UL has seen a total of 88 cases of COVID-19 among students and three cases among faculty and staff since classes started on Aug. 12, according to university spokesperson Janika Carey.

Less than one week after classes began in online, in-person and hybrid formats, UL saw five cases of COVID-19 among students and moved all classes online.

On Aug. 28, the university saw its highest number of active cases among its student body at 46 — 32 on campus and 14 off campus. The university has about 1,300 undergraduate students living on campus.

Cases began decreasing, and some in-person classes resumed Sept. 7.

According to a Monday update from the university, there are currently two active cases among faculty and staff. Ten students are currently quarantined after possible exposure — three on campus and seven off campus.

The university remains in Alert Level 2, which is defined by three or more positive cases on campus, until two weeks pass without a new positive case of the virus, the announcement said.