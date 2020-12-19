University of Lynchburg, Sweet Briar College see few COVID-19 rule violations

Still, the college was prepared to restrict extracurricular activities and to hand down suspensions for serious rule violations. But none of those interventions proved necessary. Just a small number of students were found to have broken the rules and all of them corrected their behavior after a “gentle reminder,” Canfield said.

Just three students at the Amherst County college tested positive for the coronavirus this semester. Two of those students are believed to have contracted the virus before arriving for orientation, Canfield said.

Canfield said the low case numbers can also be attributed to the small liberal arts college’s unique character. About 400 students attend Sweet Briar, making social distancing on the 2,840-acre campus easy. The college was able to offer each student their own room.

But much of the credit should go to the students themselves, Canfield said. Throughout the semester, about 20 student leaders served as “COVID captains” and were tasked with reminding their classmates to wear masks and to keep 6 feet of space between others. Canfield said the captains not only kept their classmates in check, but professors too.

“They were very instrumental,” Canfield said.