University of Lynchburg to require COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty and staff

The University of Lynchburg announced Thursday that for the fall 2021 semester, vaccines will be mandatory and many of its COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted.

In a campus-wide email, University of Lynchburg President Alison Morrison-Shetlar said the university will “return to the residential experience that is at the core of the Lynchburg experience.”

According to an announcement on the university's website, all students, faculty and staff will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they are religiously or medically exempt.

Students will be required to submit proof of vaccination before returning to campus for the fall term, and faculty will submit proof to human resources, the announcement said.

The university also will lift many of its COVID-19 mitigation measures in the fall.

Masks will not be required for vaccinated individuals indoors or outdoors, physical distancing will no longer be required on campus and there will be no limits on the size of gatherings.

Morrison-Shetlar said the university hopes to offer a "near-normal fall semester" complete with clubs, sports and performances happening in person and without restriction.

The University of Lynchburg is the first Lynchburg-area college to announce plans to require its students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated. All Lynchburg-area colleges and universities are encouraging their communities to receive the vaccine.

