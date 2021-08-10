 Skip to main content
University of Lynchburg to require masks in classrooms
Students and faculty at the University of Lynchburg must wear a mask in classroom settings beginning Wednesday, according to a Tuesday announcement from the university.

"I am delighted to see that all within our community — students, faculty and staff — have returned safely for the opening of the fall semester. Our collective challenge now is to keep everyone safe and to keep our campus virus-free," Alison Morrison-Shetlar, president of the university, said in a message to the campus community. 

Regardless of vaccination status, all students and faculty must wear a mask in classrooms, labs and office settings. The university also "strongly encouraged" mask-wearing while elsewhere indoors.

Before reopening for the fall semester, the university required all students and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, or submit a religious or health exemption.

Morrison-Shetlar said Tuesday that 91% of the student population has been vaccinated and medical or religious exemptions have been extended to the remaining 9%. 

There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 on the university's campus, she said. 

Classes began Monday.

