Unknown cause of symptoms among Lynchburg City Schools staff prompts investigation

Gatzke said Powell visited the building and conducted his own tests, which also returned normal results.

After replacing some carpet in the building and cleaning the walls and other surfaces, Gatzke said the division began cleaning above the ceiling about two weeks ago. Other than some dusty fiberglass insulation on the second floor — which they are removing — Gatzke said the ceiling doesn't seem to be the cause of the problem either.

"The bottom line is, we've done all this work we still don't know what's causing it, and we still have people having reactions," he said. Two staff members reported symptoms last week, he said.

Over the past several months, Edwards said, staff members from affected areas of the building have been working in other schools and spaces across the division. Some staff are not experiencing symptoms and have continued to work in the building — by choice — she said, in unaffected areas.

"No one has to work in that building and no one will get in trouble or any other consequence for not choosing to work in that building while we work to mitigate and look for the cause of the symptoms," Edwards said.