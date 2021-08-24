UPDATE: Amherst County High School to reopen after closing Tuesday

Amherst County High School was closed Tuesday after "several" COVID-19 cases were reported Monday evening, the school division said.
The closure was to allow the school to conduct contact tracing, Amherst County Public Schools said in a message Monday night.
The message did not disclose further details, including how many cases were reported at the high school.
In a follow-up message sent Tuesday evening, the school system said all Amherst County schools would be open Wednesday.
Tuesday's follow-up message also noted that Amherst County Public Schools reported 17 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Every school in the division had at least one positive case except the Amherst Education Center.
"We continue to ask that you keep your students home if they have been exposed to Covid-19, exhibit symptoms of Covid-19, or have tested positive for Covid-19," the school system said.
As of Friday, Lynchburg City Schools and public schools in the counties of Amherst, Bedford and Nelson had already reported 72 positive cases of COVID-19 since this school year began. Campbell County has not been publicly disclosing case counts.
