UPDATE: Amherst, Nelson counties' public schools dismissing students early Thursday

  • Updated

Amherst and Nelson counties' public schools will dismiss students early Thursday as a safety precaution due to severe weather in the forecast.

Amherst

Secondary schools will dismiss students at noon.

Elementary schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

All after-school activities are canceled.

The school system said the most severe weather is expected from 2 to 7 p.m.

Nelson

Elementary students will be dismissed at noon.

Middle and high school students will be dismissed at 1 p.m.

There will be no evening activities.

After review, Bedford County schools will not remove challenged books from school libraries

