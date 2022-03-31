UPDATE: Amherst, Nelson counties' public schools dismissing students early Thursday

Amherst and Nelson counties' public schools will dismiss students early Thursday as a safety precaution due to severe weather in the forecast.
Amherst
Secondary schools will dismiss students at noon.
Elementary schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.
All after-school activities are canceled.
The school system said the most severe weather is expected from 2 to 7 p.m.
Nelson
Elementary students will be dismissed at noon.
Middle and high school students will be dismissed at 1 p.m.
There will be no evening activities.