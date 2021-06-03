UPDATE: UL, Randolph to require COVID-19 vaccine

UPDATE: Randolph College on Thursday announced it will require its students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester.

In a message to the campus community, Randolph College President Bradley Bateman said, "We believe vaccinations are key to keeping our community safe, healthy, and in person. In a residential setting such as ours, broad immunization is critical to help stop the current pandemic and to protect our College community."

At this time, the message said, Randolph College is not requiring employees to receive the vaccination, but is encouraging those individuals to receive the vaccine as soon as possible. Students with religious or medical exemptions will not be required to receive the vaccine, he said, but will be subject to mandatory, weekly COVID-19 testing during the academic year.

EARLIER: The University of Lynchburg announced Thursday that for the fall 2021 semester, vaccines will be mandatory and many of its COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted.

In a campus-wide email, University of Lynchburg President Alison Morrison-Shetlar said the university will “return to the residential experience that is at the core of the Lynchburg experience.”