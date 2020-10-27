UPDATE: Work on Campbell County Public Schools internet issue continues

UPDATE: Campbell County Public Schools said Tuesday afternoon it has temporarily resolved its internet outage.
However, it will shut down the service from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to further resolve the issue.
EARLIER: Campbell County Public Schools is experiencing a loss of internet service that could last most of the day.
The school system announced Tuesday the outage affects its phone service and might impact online instruction.
The school system said it apologizes for any inconvenience.
