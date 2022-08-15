'Very fortunate': President of independent colleges group retires after 40 years

After 40 years of leadership, Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia President Robert Lambeth Jr. is calling it a career.

“It’s tough after 40 years; it’s a major change,” said Lambeth, a Bedford County native and Liberty High School graduate. “Most of my adult life I have worked for CICV.”

CICV is a nonprofit organization that represents 27 accredited nonprofit independent colleges and universities in Virginia. The organization advocates for its member institutions and their students, encouraging collaborations amongst member colleges.

Liberty University, Sweet Briar College, University of Lynchburg and Randolph College are local area schools that are under CICV.

Senator Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, said Lambeth has been an effective advocate for Virginia’s private colleges for decades.

“Robert Lambeth has left a positive mark on the Commonwealth that we will realize for years to come,” Newman said in a news release.

Lambeth is a third-generation lawyer, as his father and grandfather both practiced law.

He got his start at CICV when he was hired by then president and founder Don Holden while in graduate school at the University of Virginia. His first job for the organization was "sticking pins in a map," locating where college trustees were generally located in the state.

He then went off to law school at the University of Richmond while continuing to work with CICV. He returned to Bedford County and began practicing law with his father for several years.

Around that time, Holden contacted him to let him know that he was retiring and asked if Lambeth would be interested in taking over leadership.

“I can’t remember exactly how old I was, but I was very young and they had taken a chance on a young guy,” Lambeth said.

A big achievement for Lambeth while in leadership was the development and expansion of the Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant, also known as TAG.

TAG provides annual grants to Virginia residents who are full-time students attending a nonprofit accredited private college under CICV.

The grant was introduced during Lambeth's time working for Virginia Sen. William Hopkins, the summer between graduating from Randolph-Macon College in Ashland and going to UVA for graduate school.

Hopkins put in legislation proposing a study to be conducted to create a grant program for students attending nonprofit private colleges. The senator had to give opening remarks to the study committee and Lambeth was tasked with helping write his speech.

“Ironically now, many years later, I’ve been working on that [TAG] for over 40 years and now the program is pretty significant,” Lambeth said.

Lambeth said the grant started at $200. This academic year, it increases to $4,500, helping over 20,000 Virginia students. The following year it will rise to $5,000.

The grant has served more than 300,000 students attending these colleges and universities, according to a news release.

“In Virginia, he’s the person most responsible for TAG grants,” Phillip Stone, former president of Sweet Briar and Bridgewater colleges, said in a release.

Lambeth also developed a self-insured health insurance program and an employer retirement plan.

Next to personal staff costs, Lambeth said health insurance was probably the largest expenditure at a private college. Each college did its own health insurance plan at that time and didn’t have very much negotiating power.

With a lot of study and help, they were able to start and build a self-insured insurance program — The Virginia Private Colleges Benefits Consortium. It has provided affordable health care to employees for more than a decade, currently covering 3,300 employees and 6,100 total lives, according to a news release.

“We decided that regardless of what happened in health insurance … We thought that working together and getting bigger would put us in a stronger position,” Lambeth said.

In collaboration with CICV college officials, Lambeth led the creation of the first nonprofit higher education multiple employer retirement plan in the United States, according to a news release.

Lambeth said under this program, every employee is provided written planning advice and in-person meetings to help with retirement plans that will work best for the employee.

Sixteen CICV institutions participate in this retirement plan.

“We want to take care of our employees, they’re very important,” Lambeth said.

Lambeth has worked with more than 100 private college presidents in his tenure. After the 2022 budget was adopted by the Virginia General Assembly, Lambeth believed it was a good time to start the transition into retirement.

David Johns, president at Ferrum College and chair of the CICV board of directors, said CICV is stronger and wiser thanks to Lambeth’s guidance and friendship.

“Robert has been a tireless champion for Virginia’s independent colleges for decades,” Johns said.

Lambeth said he has enjoyed this job but at some point he knew that he couldn’t do it forever. He said he was very lucky to have it for so long.

“I never would’ve envisioned doing all those things and I’ve been very fortunate to have those opportunities,” Lambeth said.