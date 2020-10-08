VES expands health center to better serve students

A larger nursing staff and the completion of a 1,500-square-foot expansion of Virginia Episcopal School's Mingea Health Center aims to allow the school to better serve its students amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Catherine Varner, director of marketing, communications and advancement operations at VES, said the school began planning for this project in February, fast-tracked construction and the renovations were largely complete by the time its 260 boarding and day ninth through 12th grade students were back on campus in early September.
Varner said staff wanted a larger space for the health center, but the decision to move forward with the expansion was largely motivated by the school's need to be prepared for the potential needs of its students and staff as campus was reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We made a commitment to really invest in our students' and our faculty's health and wanted to open well," Varner said. "And a key component to open well but also stay open well has been ensuring that we have the coverage and the support from the nurses and the space for them to do their role really, really well."
The $842,000 renovation provided the health center with five additional beds, Varner said. Before the renovation, there were only three beds in the center — one that was used for "well" patients, with an ankle sprain or coming in for daily medications, and two that were for sick patients with fevers or symptoms of other viruses.
Now, the center has two "well" beds and six "sick" beds, as well as two waiting areas that separate sick patients from well patients. The space further separates sick patients and well patients by allowing two separate exits so well patients are not exposed to areas sick patients have been.
Amy Kolman, dean of students at VES, said she teamed up with the nursing staff to oversee the project and ensure the health center's needs were met. Teresa Poe, head nurse at VES, said she's worked at the school for 22 years and was thankful to be able to be part of the planning process.
"They knew that we were the people who worked here and knew how to take care of the students, so they really, really listened to us," Poe said.
The school also increased the amount of nurses on staff, Kolman said, from two full-time nurses and one part-time nurse to seven nurses. This included one overnight nurse, she said, allowing the center to provide 24-hour care.
Registered nurse Elaine Dameron has been with VES for 20 years and said the renovations were very welcomed.
"Our desire is really just to provide that comfort away from home," Dameron said. "All of this has been tremendously helpful — the additional staff and to be able to have people here overnight. The school has come together in such a major way to help us help the kids."
The school also transformed what were administrative offices on the third floor of Jett Hall into 21 isolation and quarantine rooms for students who are sick or who are awaiting test results, Kolman said.
School administrators would not share how many positive cases of COVID-19 the school has seen since reopening campus in September.
