Watch Now: Amherst County High School holds vaccine clinic for students 16 and older

Amherst County High School junior Amya Hankton said she felt relieved after she received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Friday afternoon at the school.

"It feels like this is finally coming to an end," she said. "It's a relief."

Hankton, 17, said she has been participating in the Amherst Remote Academy this year, primarily as a precaution because of COVID-19. She hopes, now that she and her fellow classmates and teachers are receiving the vaccine, she'll feel safe enough to spend her senior year back in the classroom.

Amherst County High School held its first vaccination clinic for students Friday, following Gov. Ralph Northam's announcement earlier this month that Virginians ages 16 and older would be eligible to get the vaccine starting April 18.

Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said the vaccine was optional. If getting more people vaccinated means more students will be back in classrooms next fall, Arnold said, officials want to help make that happen.

"We have a vested interest," Arnold said. "We want our kids back and we want to take down all the barriers that may be out there that are, for whatever reason, keeping our kids out of the classroom full time."