Watch Now: Amherst high school addition, renovation to cost more than expected, official says

A planned addition to Amherst County High School will carry a higher price tag than initially estimated.
Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold addressed the county’s board of supervisors on the project during its Oct. 19 meeting. He said the division has selected a Charlottesville company, Crabtree Rohrbaugh & Associates, to conduct the planning phase on concept work on concepts to bring before the community in a series of upcoming meetings.
“What was a $12 million project a year ago, with skyrocketing construction costs and materials, that has gone to $19 [million],” Arnold told supervisors of the estimates.
He said with higher costs anticipated, the division and company are taking a multi-phase approach as money becomes available.
A new auditorium and commons area is estimated at $11.5 million, he said. A dining area renovation and food court is next and space in the area where the current auditorium is located would be addressed.
School officials long have said the current auditorium is outdated, inadequate and in dire need of replacement. The division plans to use to just more than $5 million of its share of federal American Rescue Plan Act money to go toward the project as an investment in infrastructure.
Arnold has said the division’s capital improvement plan also could be a source of funding for the project. He said more specific numbers would be brought back to the board of supervisors’ Nov. 16 meeting.
Meanwhile, ACPS officials are holding a kickoff meeting about the project at the high school on Oct. 28 and two separate town hall meetings, one at the high school and the other at Monelison Middle School, on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4, respectively. All three meetings are designed to allow the public to see the concepts and give their input as part of the process to guide future decisions.
Arnold said exterior work can happen while students are in school and interior renovation likely would be done in the summer or worked around when students are not in school.
Supervisor Tom Martin, who serves on a joint facilities committee with school officials that is reviewing the project, said he’s been impressed with the work done so far and the company selected.
“And I really appreciate the fact you are going after the public to receive input,” Martin said to Arnold. “It’s unfortunate that the costs are going up, but that’s the world we live in.”
Arnold said the belief, based on discussions with the company, is costs will come down some in the first quarter of 2022, but that is speculation.
“…The auditorium itself, it’s still a really important project for the community,” Arnold said.