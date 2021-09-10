Watch Now: Amherst schools' chief requests support for educators in 'more difficult year' as COVID surges

The division was applauded last year for efforts to educate children during the state-ordered shutdown of schools and return last fall under a system of hybrid in-person and remote instruction, Arnold said. He added that same appreciation is not felt so far into the new school year.

“So I want to say publicly that all ACPS employees are appreciated and I know what job they are doing every single day. I ask this board to provide support and grace for a group of people who are doing everything in their power to educate children,” Arnold said. “There’s been a lot of discussion in the community about the number of teachers leaving Amherst. You need to understand teachers everywhere are leaving in record numbers because their jobs are miserable right now. We stick with it because we love children. Our people are doing everything they can do to make this year work and we’ve been put in a tough spot.”

Wells said the delta variant strand of the coronavirus is three times more contagious with much more students in the buildings compared to last school year when many were learning remotely.