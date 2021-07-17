Watch Now: Area colleges participate in heat watch study, look to address climate injustice

Powell said Sweet Briar College constantly uses its large campus as a laboratory of sorts for students to gain hands-on learning, and was excited to extend that into the region beyond its campus.

Warren anticipates receiving the raw data collected Thursday in September — in about six to eight weeks.

"As soon as we get that data in our hands, we're going to dive into it and start sharing it with the community," Warren said.

When developing the routes, Warren said they focused on areas where many people live, work, shop and play, and where more vulnerable populations — such as elderly people and children — frequented. Routes drove past the city's five colleges and universities, public schools and retirement communities, as well as several local parks and both rural and urban residential neighborhoods.

Warren said she hopes the data will be used by Lynchburg City Council, the planning commission and Lynchburg City Schools, as well as other community businesses and organizations, to inform future land use in the city and start conversations about how to address heat risk already being experienced by the city.