Watch Now: Bedford schools won't require masks for upcoming school year

Staff and students in Bedford County Public Schools will not be required to wear masks in school facilities for the upcoming year.
In a special-called Bedford County School Board meeting Thursday, division superintendent Marc Bergin and Karen Woodford, chief learning officer in the division, presented recommended health and safety mitigation measures for the upcoming school year with the overall goals to keep all students in school five days per week and to offer athletics and other extracurricular activities.
The plan, which outlined specific metrics the division would use to inform mitigation measures, such as mask-wearing, was rejected by the school board in its entirety in a 4-3 vote.
The proposed plan recommended requiring masks be worn by students and staff regardless of vaccination status, and adjusting that measure as COVID-19 cases and risk of transmission in the community goes down.
"Never once in this policy did I hear, 'Give the parents a choice and let them decide,'" board member Marcus Hill said. "...Shame on this staff for making this recommendation."
Guidance the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education released last week urges school divisions in Virginia to enforce mask mandates for teachers and students in its elementary schools regardless of vaccination status until vaccines are available to children under the age of 12. Ultimately, the decision was left to individual school divisions.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended this week that all teachers, staff, students and visitors in K-12 school settings wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. Bergin said he expects the state guidance to be updated to correspond with CDC guidance.
Board members Susan Mele, Georgia Hairston and John Hicks voted against the motion to reject the plan.
"I believe that it is the parent's decision that they should make in terms of the students and whether they want their child to wear a mask or not," Hairston said. "With that said, it is also very important that we take under consideration and we realize that if there are cases and our numbers are going up, then we have to keep the children's safety first and foremost. And when that arises, we have to put safeguards in place... we must have a rubric in place to ensure the safety of everyone."
With students set to return to schools Aug. 11, division spokesperson Ryan Edwards said in a statement, "Following Thursday's meeting, we will closely reexamine our school opening plan while adhering to the direction we received from the school board."
More than 100 parents and community members attended Thursday's meeting. Of the 22 individuals who addressed the school board during the public comment portion of the meeting, more than half urged the board to allow parents to decide whether to have their student wear a mask.
"Please allow our children to breathe," said Matt Ferguson, parent of two Bedford County Public Schools students.
Nelson County Public Schools announced this week they would start the school year requiring students, staff and visitors wear masks while inside division facilities or on buses, regardless of vaccination status.
Lynchburg City Schools will require students and staff to wear masks inside its schools, according to its current back-to-school health and safety guidance on the division's website.
The first day of school for Bedford County Public Schools students is Aug. 11. The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Aug. 12.