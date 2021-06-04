Watch Now: Campbell County celebrates 2021 graduates over two days

Singing "Country Roads" in the student section at football games, painting orange and black handprints on T-shirts and a senior prank water balloon fight were some of her favorites.

Hundley recalled Altavista faculty member John Grzenda telling her, "Savanna, these are your people. You may leave here, but these will always be your people."

"After today, we will go our separate ways," she said. "Some to college, some to trade school, some to the military and some into the workforce, but we will always belong to No. 1 Colonel Country."

Chase Lavinder was recognized as Altavista's 2021 salutatorian.

At Rustburg High School's Friday-morning commencement ceremony, principal Amy Hale encouraged the Class of 2021 Red Devils to face their challenges head on and look at them as opportunities.

"My dear students, you have everything it takes to make it in this world," she said. "Why? Because you are from Rustburg."

Hale said Rustburg's nearly 200 graduates have collectively earned almost $2 million in scholarship money. Haleigh Earsing was recognized as Rustburg's 2021 valedictorian, and Ashleigh Lovelace was the class's salutatorian.